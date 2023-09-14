Barely 15 days after the Transmission Company of Nigeria ( TCN) celebrated 400 days of grid stability, the country was again thrown into darkness following a total system collapse on Thursday.

The collapse was said to have occurred at 12:40 am on Thursday, 14th September 2023, leading to loss of supply in major parts of the country.

According to data from the system operator, as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, about 9 electricity generation companies on the grid generated zero megawatts except for Ibom power, which generated 29.60MWs.

In a notice to its customers on Thursday, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) said due to the development, all its interfaces with TCN stations are out of supply, and” we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo,” it said.

Also, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) confirmed the development but assured that efforts were being made to restore power as soon as the grid was stabilized.





“The Management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) wishes to inform its customers that the power outage currently being experienced is a result of a system failure from the national grid in the early hours of today, 14 September 2023.

“Be rest assured that we are working with the relevant stakeholders to restore power as soon as the grid is stabilized.

“We appeal for your patience,” it added.

Meanwhile, the TCN had recently celebrated 400 days of zero system collapse, attributing this to a remarkable advancement in the nation’s efforts at strengthening its power infrastructure and ensuring a reliable electricity supply to distribution load centres for onward distribution to electricity customers nationwide.

In a statement by its Spokesperson, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, the Commission said the sustained stability and reliability was a combination of strategic measures and investments in the power system.

“Some of the key elements that have contributed to this remarkable accomplishment include Configuration and Enforcement of Free Governor Control, effective Under-frequency Relay Scheme among others,” it said.

However, the Commission has yet to respond to the latest development.

Details later…

