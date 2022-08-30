National Council on Agriculture will address critical issues affecting sector —FG

THE Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe has inaugurated the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 45th Regular Meeting of the National Council on Agriculture and Rural Development (NCARD), slated for Jos , Plateau State early September with a charge to address critical issues affecting Development and Management in the Agricultural Sector.

During the event which took place at the Ministry, the Permanent Secretary stated that Agriculture is a critical Sector that touches our livelihoods and needs all the necessary attention deserved to make it economically efficient, effective as well as achieve food and nutrition security.

Dr. Ernest Umakhihe pointed out that the Council was expected to fully explore the possibility of using the unique platform provided by the forthcoming NCARD to develop a workable policies and strategies that will enable the Ministry to deliver on its mandate to the Nation, with a view to creating sustainable impacts in the Agricultural Sector of the Economy.

According to him, ‘’the Council will play important role towards enhancing the efforts of the Present Administration’s Agenda of uplifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years and the expectations both the Government and the General populace are high ‘’.

He tasked the LOC ‘’to ensure that everything is put in place for the seamless meeting of the Council as well as to track the implementations of the resolutions of the last year’s Council meeting as one of the major priorities’’.

The Permanent Secretary stated that the 45th regular meeting will hold from Tuesday 13th to Saturday 17th September, 2022 at Langfield, Rayfield Hotel, Jos, Plateau State.

In his welcome address, Director, Planning and Policy Coordination Department, Mr. Ibrahim Bello thanked the Permanent Secretary for his support and contributions towards the inauguration of the committee and He pledged that the committee would work assiduously towards achieving its set objectives.

The Term of Reference of the LOC includes; Put in place necessary arrangements to facilitate successful conduct of the Council meeting, Provide adequate and efficient secretariat to guarantee smooth conduct and accurate documentation of all proceedings, Adequate supply and distribution of conference materials, efficient conduct of participants and any other activities initiated to add value to the conduct of the event, Prepare and submit to management progress reports on activities of the committee leading to and after the conduct of the event; Ensure adequate publicity for the event and full active participation of stakeholders, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity: 5,000 Nigerian Children May Die Of Starvation By October —UN

THE United Nations has raised the alarm that no fewer than 5,000 children in war-ravaged northeastern Nigeria will die of starvation in the next two months unless the world raises the necessary funds for intervention…

My London Meetings With Obasanjo, Tinubu, Atiku, Obi In Nigeria’s Interest —Wike

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said that his London meetings with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were in the interest of the nation…

Bandits Stole My Chickens, Cut Off My Arms —Zamfara Man





A victim of a bandits attack, Ismail Mohammed, has explained how his life took a turn for the worse with the loss of his arms….