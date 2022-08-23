National Council on Agriculture will address critical issues affecting sector ― FG

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, has inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 45th Regular Meeting of the National Council on Agriculture and Rural Development (NCARD), slated for Jos, Plateau State early September with a charge to address critical issues affecting Development and Management in the Agricultural Sector.

During the event which took place at the Ministry, the Permanent Secretary stated that Agriculture is a critical sector that touches our livelihoods and needs all the necessary attention deserved to make it economically efficient, effective as well as achieve food and nutrition security.

Dr Ernest Umakhihe pointed out that the Council was expected to fully explore the possibility of using the unique platform provided by the forthcoming NCARD to develop workable policies and strategies that will enable the Ministry to deliver on its mandate to the Nation, with a view to creating sustainable impacts in the Agricultural Sector of the Economy.

According to him, “the Council will play an important role towards enhancing the efforts of the Present Administration’s Agenda of uplifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years and the expectations of both the Government and the General populace are high.”

He tasked the LOC “to ensure that everything is put in place for the seamless meeting of the Council as well as to track the implementations of the resolutions of the last year’s Council meeting as one of the major priorities.”

The Permanent Secretary stated that the 45th regular meeting will hold from Tuesday 13th to Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Langfield, Rayfield Hotel, Jos, Plateau State.

In his welcome address, Director, Planning and Policy Coordination Department, Mr Ibrahim Bello thanked the Permanent Secretary for his support and contributions towards the inauguration of the committee and He pledged that the committee would work assiduously towards achieving its set objectives.

The Term of Reference of the LOC includes; Put in place necessary arrangements to facilitate successful conduct of the Council meeting, Provide adequate and efficient secretariat to guarantee smooth conduct and accurate documentation of all proceedings, Adequate supply and distribution of conference materials, efficient conduct of participants and any other activities initiated to add value to the conduct of the event, Prepare and submit to management progress reports on activities of the committee leading to and after the conduct of the event; Ensure adequate publicity for the event and full active participation of stakeholders, among others.

National Council on Agriculture will address critical issues affecting sector ― FG