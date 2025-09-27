Politics

National Convention: PDP extends deadline for forms submission, shifts aspirants’ screening

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the deadline for the submission of expression of interest and nomination forms for its scheduled November 15 Elective National Convention in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) of the party had initially fixed Friday, September 26, as the deadline for the submission of the forms.

However, in a statement released on Friday night, the committee announced the extension of the exercise.

Similarly, the committee announced the shift in the screening of aspirants for national offices, earlier fixed for September 30.

The Secretary, Publicity Sub-Committee, NCOC, Honourable Debo Ologunagba, who signed the statement, said the changes were made to ensure all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exercise, adding new dates would soon be communicated to the aspirants.

Ologunagba wrote, “The National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the deadline for the submission of completed Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for aspirants contesting in the November 15th to 16th 2025 Elective National Convention of the Party in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital from the earlier announced date of Friday, September 26th, 2025.

“In the same vein, the NCOC has approved the shifting of the date for the Screening of Aspirants for the National Convention from the earlier scheduled date of Tuesday, September 30th, 2025.

“The extension is necessitated by the need to ensure all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

“New dates will be communicated in due course.

“All aspirants should note the extension and be guided accordingly.”

