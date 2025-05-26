National constitutional summit: The Patriots rolls out agenda

• Lists rotational presidency, system of govt, tenure of elected public officials

• Olanipekun, Agbakoba, Okurounmu, Baba Ahmed, others to lead discussion

The Patriots, the all-inclusive pan-Nigerian group, has released part of a detailed programme for its forthcoming national conference designed to evolve an acceptable constitutional framework for the country.

The document contained names of legal luminaries, statesmen, and other professionals drawn across the country as speakers and lead discussants at the seminar coming up between June 11 and 13, in the federal capital, Abuja.

The summit, the organizers said, is being put together by The Patriots, a group of elder statesmen and leaders of thought across the country, to fast-track the process of producing a constitution based on the peculiarities of the country.

The chairman of The Patriots is a former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

According to the document, a legal luminary, Chief Olisa Agbakoba, is to lead discussion on the legal and legitimate constitution at the summit.

The list of the topics and speakers released by the secretariat of the summit at the weekend showed that the former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) will speak on a subtheme under the topic political reforms.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: PDP crisis: Wike threatens to pull out of agreements previously reached, gives reason

Agbakoba will dissect the theme: Actualising a New Democratic Constitution for Nigeria: Legal & Legitimate Procedures.

Both Senator (Dr) Femi Okurounmu and Dr Ayisha Osori will speak on Rotational Government Leadership in Nigeria: Any Use and What Options?

The Patriots’ agenda made available to the Nigerian Tribune at the weekend showed that the topic: Most Suitable System of Government for Nigeria: Presidential versus Parliamentary System or Mixed System, will be handled by Honourable Abdulsamad Dasuki and Chief Solomon Asemota (SAN).

Ambassador Mrs Nkoyo Toyo and Senator Shehu Sani will speak on: Appropriate Tenure for Elected Political Office Holders in Nigeria, while Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed will handle Essentials of Democratic Federalism for Nigeria.

Professor Jibrin Ibrahim and Dr Kole Shettima will discuss the topic: Essential Reforms for INEC, just as Dr Usman Bugaje and Mr Femi Falana (SAN) will tackle: Actualising Electronic Voting & Transmission of Election Results in Nigeria, while the theme: Necessities for Early and Diaspora Voting in Nigeria will be treated by Honourable Sodeeq Abdullahi and Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Both Barrister Clem Nwankwo and Comrade Ene Obi have been assigned the topic: All Elections in a Single Day vs Staggered Elections: Which is Suitable for Nigeria?

The theme: Proportional Representation and Inclusive Governance in Nigeria, will be treated by the duo of Dr Oby Ezekwesili and Mr Samson Itodo.