The maiden edition of the National Conference on Agricultural Journalism (NCAJ), which seeks to improve the knowledge and skills of media practitioners and journalists in modern agriculture reporting is set to hold on Thursday August 31 and Friday September 1 in Abuja.

The conference is jointly organised by Farming Farmers Farms, Prime Progress newspapers and Journalism Communication and Media Centre (JCM Centre) with technical support from the Nigeria Media Innovation Programme (NAMIP), implemented by the Media Development Investment Fund (MDIF); affiliated to the MacArthur Foundation, United States of America.

Dr. Adewale Kupoluyi, Chairman, National Conference Planning Committee, in a statement said that the conference witht he theme; ‘Agricultural Journalism in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects’, is designed to discuss the major challenges facing agriculture with a view to proffering sustainable solutions to them using journalism and communication media, to promote food security and a safe environment.

He said that the conference seeks to deepen participants’ understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the Nigerian agriculture sector, connect participants for collaborations using news coverage to promote food security and also identify key issues for media advocacy in the sector.

While unveiling the speakers for the conference, Kupoluyi stated that Dr. Olufemi Oladunni, Executive Director, Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Ilorin, Nigeria would be the Keynote Speaker.

Others according to him include; Obinna Chukwuezie, Founder, Journalism Communication and Media Centre (JCM Centre), Jos, who would be discussing ‘Mainstreaming value-chain approach in #AgReporting’; Dr. Ijeoma Chibuogwu of the Department of Theriogenology, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Abuja would handle ‘Diversifying the Nigerian economy from oil to agriculture: The role of agricultural reporting’, Ivor Price and Kobus Louwrens, Co-founders of Food for Mzansi, Western Cape, South Africa would take the special session on ‘Utilising technology to elevate agricultural journalism: A case study from Food for Mzansi, South Africa’.

Other speakers are; Dr. Gabriel Nyitse of the Department of Mass Communication, Bingham University, Abuja who would speak on ‘Media coverage of agriculture: Underreported issues in Nigeria’; Ugonma Cokey of the Voice of Nigeria would examine the ‘Coverage of agro-ecology for a safe and healthy environment’; while Prof. John Akintayo of the Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan would look at ‘Regulatory frameworks and enforcement for enhanced agriculture sector’.

