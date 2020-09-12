National Assembly’s resumption extended by 2 weeks
•As installation of computers, COVID-19 testing facility reach advance stage
Management of National Assembly has announced the extension of resumption of plenary by two weeks.
Acting Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mr Ojo Amos, stated this via a memo sent to all the 109 Senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives at the weekend.
Recall that the resumption of the legislative activities after the two months annual recess was earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 15th September 2020.
This is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly that the resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 15th September 2020 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday, 29th September 2020,” the memo reading part.
Meanwhile, the installation of computers and other e-Parliament facilities is ongoing at the Chambers of the House of Representatives, Nigerian Tribune gathered authoritatively.
“The exercise which commenced over the past four weeks is expected to be concluded before the new date scheduled for the resumption of Legislative activities,” one of the technicians handling the project who spoke with Nigerian Tribune on the condition of anonymity said.
Members of the body of Principal Officers of the House led by Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila had inspected the facility.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
TOUGH POLICIES: IMF, World Bank Take Over Nigeria’s Economy •More Pains Ahead For Nigerians
ALTHOUGH this seems a difficult period for Nigerians, Sunday Tribune investigations have, however, revealed that it could actually be a signal to the beginning of more unbearable pains in the form of economic policies as the Federal Government continues to implement the stringent conditions of its international creditors…National Assembly’s resumption National Assembly’s resumption
What I See Around The Villa — Primate Ayodele
In this interview by KEHINDE OYETIMI, founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Ayodele speaks on both global and local issues…National Assembly’s resumption National Assembly’s resumption
High Cost Of Fuel, Electricity Will Ruin Our Lives — Market Leaders, Business Owners Lament
CONDEMNATION of the hike in petroleum products and electricity went notches higher at the weekend as more Nigerians flayed the decision of the Federal Government to take such a decision not minding the fatal blow dealt the economy by the coronavirus pandemic…National Assembly’s resumption
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Tribune Online Admission Guide for 2020/21 academic session for confirmed, standard secondary schools in Nigeria:Seed of Life College, Ibadan, is an international private school noted for academic excellence and moral uprightness in the country. For details check. www.seedoflifeschools.com