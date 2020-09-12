National Assembly’s resumption extended by 2 weeks

Management of National Assembly has announced the extension of resumption of plenary by two weeks.

Acting Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mr Ojo Amos, stated this via a memo sent to all the 109 Senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives at the weekend.

Recall that the resumption of the legislative activities after the two months annual recess was earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 15th September 2020.

This is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly that the resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 15th September 2020 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday, 29th September 2020,” the memo reading part.

Meanwhile, the installation of computers and other e-Parliament facilities is ongoing at the Chambers of the House of Representatives, Nigerian Tribune gathered authoritatively.

“The exercise which commenced over the past four weeks is expected to be concluded before the new date scheduled for the resumption of Legislative activities,” one of the technicians handling the project who spoke with Nigerian Tribune on the condition of anonymity said.

Members of the body of Principal Officers of the House led by Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila had inspected the facility.

