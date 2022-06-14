National Assembly workers bow to pressure, rescind decision on strike action

Finally, the National Assembly workers unanimously caved in to pressure from the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, by calling off the one-week strike action over the non-payment of outstanding national minimum wage and implementation of revised conditions of service.

While responding to Tribune Online on the resumption amidst the protest, Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu said: “We will see by tomorrow (Tuesday) if we will be obstructed against the House powers and privileges as captured by the Law of the Federation of Nigeria.”

While addressing the workers during the Congress held at the main entrance leading to the National Assembly complex on Tuesday, Chairman, Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Comrade Sunday Sabiyi disclosed that the industrial action was based on the outcome of the meeting held at the instance of the President of the Senate.

According to the joint resolution joint signed by the parties, the meeting was called by the President of the Senate to address the issue of the industrial action embarked upon by the PASAN with the view to finding a solution for PASAN to call off the strike.

“He urged PASAN to keep this in mind in the course of the deliberations.”

While speaking, NASC Chairman, Engineer Ahmed Amshi affirmed that the two major issues in contention by PASAN are: Arrears of minimum wage – the 8 months arrears due to be paid to the staff was agreed to be paid on monthly basis: payment to be completed as follows: SGL 03 to SGL 14 to be completed by December 2022; SGL 15 to SGL 17 – to be completed by March 2023.

“Full implementation of the Revised Conditions of Service – No approval yet from the Salaries, Income and Wages Commission for the payment of allowances contained in the Conditions of Service.

“The Management had started payment of some of the allowances but had to stop due to a series of letters of advice from the Salaries and Wages Commission indicating that any payment of such allowances, without approval from the Presidential steering committee on allowances payable to public servants, is an infraction to extant rules and regulations.

“That the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission had done its part by transmitting the request of NASS to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).





“That the Chairman NASC and the Management of NASS met with the SGF who clearly stated that only the Presidential steering committee have the authority to approve the payment of such allowances.”

However, PASAN alleged that it appeared that the Management of NASS was not concerned about the welfare of the Staff of the Service as this issue had lingered for a long without any solutions, hence the reason for the Industrial Action.

“That NASS as an independent arm of Government has the power to fix the allowances of its staff without recourse to any other Authority but wondered why the Condition of Service has to be referred to the Salaries and Wages Commission for approval.”

In its intervention, the leadership of the Senate who reportedly sympathized with the members of PASAN for such a long delay in the full implementation of the Revised Conditions of Service, observed that “though the NASS is an independent Arm of Government and on the First Line Charge in terms of its finances, the fiscal responsibility to fix the salaries and allowances for staff of the Pubic Service rests on the Agencies established by law to do so.”

“The Senate President had offered to personally intervene to get the required approval for the full implementation of the Revised Conditions of Service before the end of July 2022.

“PASAN to immediately suspend the strike and clear all the blockages at the entrances of NASS.

“PASAN leadership assured the leadership of the Senate that this would be communicated to PASAN Congress and would be complied with in the spirit of Labour Relations.

“The President of the Senate to hold a Town Hall meeting with the entire PASAN members on a suitable date in June to interact with the staff to foster mutual understanding between the staff and the Management after the commencement of the payment,” the minute read.

