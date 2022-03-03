National Assembly Service Commission promotes, redeploys top management staff

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), on Thursday, approved the appointments and redeployment of top Management Officers in the National Assembly.

This was contained in a statement signed by the NASC Executive Chairman, Engineer Ahmed Kadi Amshi.

“The National Assembly Service Commission today approved the appointment and redeployment of some top Management officers in theNational Assembly bureaucracy.

“Rising from its 549 meeting held on Wednesday, 2nd and Thursday 3rd March, 2022, the Commission announced the appointment of Barrister Chinedu F. Akubueze as the new Clerk of the Senate from his former position of Clerk, House of Representatives.

“Others are Barrister Yahaya H. Danzariya, Acting Clerk (House of Representatives), Mr Fatai O. Jimoh, as Acting Deputy Clerk, Secretary, (Legal Services) and Engineer Bashir Aminu Yero, as Acting Secretary (Directorate of Estate and Works).

“On the other hand Barrister Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya was redeployed as Secretary to the Directorate of Special Duties from Legal Services Directorate, while the former Secretary of Procurement, Estate and Works, Engr. Liman Baba Sanda is now the Secretary of the newly created Directorate of Procurement and Supplies,” Engineer Amshi

stated.

