National Assembly Commission directs Clerk to proceed on pre-retirement leave

By Jacob Segun Olátúnjí - Abuja
The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has directed the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Arch Olatunde Ojo to proceed on his pre-retirement leave, effective Monday, November 14th, 2022
The tension created in the past few days in the National Assembly over alleged attempts by Ojo to stay in office till 14th February 2023, his last day in office, has been laid to rest with the latest development.
A member of the Commission told our correspondent in Abuja on Tuesday that this followed the rejection of Arch. Ojo’s request to spend his three months Pre-retirement Leave in office.
According to the source, the Commission took the decision at an emergency meeting convened on the matter by its Commissioners on Monday.
The Source, who displayed a copy of the memo, signed by the Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, the executive chairman of the NASC, containing the Commission’s decision to our reporter said that  Arch Ojo has consequently been directed to hand over to the next most senior officer while the NASC would hold consultations with the National Assembly leadership on how to appoint a new CNA.

