The National Assembly has assured the full implementation of the new N35,000 additional minimum salary for federal workers, as announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement by a member of the House of Representatives, representing Irepo/Orelope/Olorunsogo Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Hon. Prince Olaide Lateef Mohammed (POLAM), the legislator stated that all members of the National Assembly are committed to working tirelessly on the execution of the programme.

Hon. Mohammed, the vice chairman of the House Committee on Pension, mentioned that the National Assembly is aware of various challenges, including economic hardships, security concerns, and social issues facing the country.

He urged constituents to remain patient and steadfast “as we navigate these challenging times together.”

The lawmaker also promised to continue advocating for policies and initiatives that promote good governance, transparency, and accountability to enhance the well-being of all Nigerians.

On the nation’s 63rd Independence anniversary, Hon Mohammed appealed to Nigerians to reflect on the progress made as a country, the challenges we face, and the promise of a brighter future that lies ahead.

“I extend warm and heartfelt greetings to you on this auspicious occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day celebration.

Today, we commemorate the anniversary of our beloved nation’s sovereignty, a day that reminds us of our shared heritage, aspirations, and the journey we have undertaken as a nation.

“As we mark this significant milestone in our nation’s history, it is essential to reflect on the progress we have made, the challenges we face, and the promise of a brighter future that lies ahead.

Nigeria, a nation blessed with abundant resources and a resilient spirit, has achieved remarkable feats over the years. Our diversity, culture, and unity are sources of immense strength and pride.

“However, it is undeniable that we also confront various challenges, including economic hardships, security concerns, and social issues.





The current economic situation has tested the resilience of our citizens, and I want to express my deep empathy for the difficulties many of you may be facing.

I urge you to remain patient and steadfast as we navigate these challenging times together.

“On this Independence Day, let us renew our faith in the ideals of our great nation. Let us stand together in unity, resilience, and hope for a brighter, prosperous future for ourselves and generations to come.

Together, we can overcome the challenges before us and build a Nigeria that fulfils the aspirations of every citizen.

“I celebrate you, the resilient people of Irepo/Orelope/Olorunsogo Constituency, and all Nigerians, on this special day.

May the spirit of patriotism and dedication to our nation’s progress continue to guide our steps.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…