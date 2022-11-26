Nathaniel Bassey, RMD, Oboli, others mourn Sammie Okposo

Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, is dead. He died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 51.

Announcing his death, Hector Okposo, on behalf of the family said: “Sammie slept and went to be with the Lord in the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022.”

Famous for his hit song ‘Wellu, Wellu’, Okposo came into limelight in the early 2000s.

He was billed to perform on Friday alongside other gospel artists at the Outpouring Assembly in Calabar.

Celebrities throughout Friday continued to express shock at Okposo’s sudden death.

Nathaniel Bassey: News of our brother’s passing; Minister Sammie Okposo hit me really hard this morning. Still dazed. Pray God’s comfort and strength for the immediate family, friends and colleagues.

Dunsin Oyekan: Father in heaven! Take your rest, soldier. Sammie Okposo.

Emress Njamah: Sammy why? Why? Answer me. This cut is too deep. So many questions that need answers, after calling to pray for me on my birthday, you didn’t tell me it was the last time we will speak. Rest in peace, Sammie Okposo.

Frank Edward: What did I just hear? Uncle Sammie!

Ada Ehi: This afternoon we were hit by the news that Bro Sammie Okposo has transitioned. Shocked and still shocked but we are consoled in the hope that he is alive in the presence of his Maker and God. We pray for the comfort of the Holy Ghost for his family and everyone directly affected by his passing. It is well! It is well; say to the righteous it is well.

Joe Praize: So, so, so difficult to take in but we are comforted because we know you are chilling in heaven, a sure better place.

Tim Godfrey: Jesus!

Eben: Oh my God, speechless!

Steve Crowns: Unbelievable! Rest well General Sammie Okposo





Chioma Jesus: Rest in the bosom of the Lord my wellu wellu Master.

Omoni Oboli: Just a couple of weeks ago in the US we hung out. Even when you were feeling sleepy, and practically falling asleep you refused to leave Ufuoma and me. we gisted till early hours of the morning, laughed till our sides were sore! Sing with the angels bro Sammie. Arrrggghhh I don’t want to be mourning! God! Please darling Jesus, have mercy Lord!

Richard Mofe Damijo: This was exactly a month ago in the US. We spent two weeks together and fellowshipped as men. Ate, drank and, as I’m known to do, teased you. Toks or Jedi would drive you to me and we would spend the entire day together. Made plans for the new year… yet here I’m struggling and looking for words to capture our relationship. Sam Okpoooo as only me can call you, this was not the plan o. this one pain me enter blood. My prayers are with your family as you rest in power, peace and praise.

Timi Dakolo: Uncle Sammy! Uncle Sammy! Bro Sammy no be so we talk am.

Lepecious Bose: Noooo, no, no! I refuse to accept this report. Lord please noooo!

Woli Alarole: May the Lord comfort the Okposo family. RIP Sammie Okposo.

Tosin Bee: Wow! Still can’t believe this. Just last night we were talking about reaching out to you today, that it’s time to release this project that you love so much. You poured yourself into it, and constantly following up on the status. Just when we are about to release this project haaaaa!

Moses Bliss: This is too much. Rest well sir, Sammie Okposo.