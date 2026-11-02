Nathaniel Bassey becomes first African gospel artiste to hit one billion YouTube views

Nigerian gospel singer and worship leader, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, has reportedly become the first African gospel artiste to surpass one billion views on YouTube, marking a major milestone in his music and ministry career.

The gospel minister’s official YouTube channel, Nathaniel Bassey Main, recorded approximately 1.014 billion views and 5.24 million subscribers as of November 1, 2026, according to figures from YouTube analytics tracking platforms Social Blade and ReachRanking.

The achievement comes more than 15 years after the channel was created in March 2011, reflecting the growing popularity of his gospel music, worship ministrations and online prayer sessions.

The milestone coincides with the growing global attention surrounding the October 2026 edition of the Hallelujah Challenge, an online prayer and worship programme founded by Bassey in June 2017.

What started as a midnight worship session on Instagram Live has evolved into a major online Christian gathering, drawing participants from different parts of the world who connect virtually to engage in praise, worship and prayers.

The programme has continued to attract significant online engagement, with its October edition recording impressive numbers across its livestreams and recorded sessions.

According to ReachRanking, the opening session of the October edition generated over four million views, while its grand finale, tagged Hallelujah Festival, recorded approximately 4.3 million views.

Other sessions also attracted millions of views, further demonstrating the growing digital reach of the initiative.

Beyond its impressive numbers, the Hallelujah Challenge has become a platform through which worshippers from different countries connect, share testimonies, and participate in collective prayer, regardless of geographical location.