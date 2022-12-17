Nathaniel Bassey bags ‘Emmanuel Excellence Award’ in Akwa Ibom

Nigerian gospel music minister, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, has won the maiden edition of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s special award for excellence in gospel music.

The award with a Ten Thousand Dollars ($10, 000, 000) cheque was presented to the ‘Halleluyah Challenge Crooner’ on Friday at the 2022 Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival, tagged, “Go Forward”, held at the Ibom Hall Ground, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Speaking during the presentation, the state governor and progenitor of the award, Mr Udom Emmanuel said the award is not a reward for the value Nathaniel Bassey has brought to bear through his ministrations across the globe, but a sentiment and a token to appreciate his contribution to the gospel music industry.

“This is not enough, but a token to appreciate you for your contribution,” Gov Emmanuel said.

He maintained that the award is a fully anointed one to move the music minister forward and prayed God to honour and increase his greatness more and more.

