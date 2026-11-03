Natasha to Ododo: You can’t match Alex Otti’s two-year achievement in 10 years

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has criticised the Kogi State Government for what she described as poor governance and a lack of development, contrasting its record with Abia State Governor Alex Otti’s performance.

The lawmaker spoke in Okene, where she accused the state government of celebrating salary payments without delivering meaningful infrastructure and development projects.

“Only thugs are being rewarded. No development. Paying salaries is not an achievement. Look at what Abia State Governor Alex Otti is doing in his state, yet you are boasting about paying salaries in Kogi,” she said.

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Akpoti-Uduaghan said Otti had embarked on major road projects, rebuilt parts of Aba, provided infrastructure, and continued paying workers’ salaries, while Kogi leaders were presenting salary payments as a major achievement.

She maintained that the achievements recorded by Otti within two years were beyond what the Kogi State Government could match in 10 years.

“What Alex Otti has done in Abia in less than two years, Kogi has not done in 10 years. That man has changed Aba, he has fixed roads, hospitals, schools, and he is still paying salaries. So what are we celebrating here?” she added.