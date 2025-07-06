Natasha: Senate yet to receive CTC of judgment — Senator Adaramodu

Amidst the conflicting interpretations given to the ruling of Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja on the suit instituted by the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, challenging the six-month suspension imposed on her last March by the Senate for alleged breach of its rules, the Senate spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, has said the Red Chamber is yet to be served with the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment.

Tribune Online checks revealed that Justice Nyako, in her ruling, advised the Red Chamber to recall the suspended lawmaker.

Faulting Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, Justice Nyako observed that it was not the intention of the Constitution and the Senate Rules to take disciplinary actions against a member to the extent of denying the people of adequate representation.

According to her, the Senate is mandated to sit for 181 days in a year, including public holidays and weekends; therefore, suspending a legislator for six months was excessive and deprived her constituents of adequate representation.

“Members can be sanctioned but it must not be excessive to the extent that it deprives the people she is representing,” the judge held.

She added that “the Senate should recall the plaintiff to enable her to continue to represent her people.”

On the contempt charges, Justice Nyako, however, found Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty and subsequently fined her the sum of N5 million. The judge also ordered her to tender a public apology in two national dailies, as well as on her Facebook page.

Tribune Online checks revealed that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has vowed to resume at the National Assembly on Tuesday to resume legislative duties.

Senator Adaramodu, in his statement issued on Sunday, declared that the Senate has “formally applied for the CTC to enable a thorough review and informed determination of the appropriate legal response, particularly in view of the uncertainty surrounding whether the court made any direct order nullifying the suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.”

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, noted that “since no party to the case has been officially served the enrolled order of the judgment, none can enforce any perceived order or relief.”

His statement read in part: “The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria acknowledges that judgment was delivered on 4th July 2025 by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the suit instituted by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. However, the Senate is yet to be served with the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the said judgment.

“Our legal representatives, who were in attendance at the proceedings, have confirmed that the complete judgment was not read in open court. Consequently, we have formally applied for the CTC to enable a thorough review and informed determination of the appropriate legal response, particularly in view of the uncertainty surrounding whether the court made any direct order nullifying the suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“Since no party to the case has been officially served the enrolled order of the judgment, none can enforce any perceived order or relief.

“Pending receipt and examination of the CTC, and acting on the advice of counsel, the Senate shall refrain from taking any steps that may prejudice its legal position. The Senate remains committed to upholding the rule of law and will act strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon full clarification of the court’s pronouncements.

“We urge the public to remain patient and assured of the Senate’s fidelity to due process.”

