Natasha: Ohanaeze youths condemn Sandra Duru’s attack on Ezekwesili

The National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Youth Wing has strongly condemned Sandra Duru’s attacks on Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili over the ongoing sexual harassment saga involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The youth described Duru as a serial blackmailer and peddler of falsehood.

They urged her to tender an unreserved apology, published in three national newspapers and on her Facebook pages.

The condemnation was contained in a press statement signed and made available to journalists in Awka on Monday by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Chika Art Adiele.

The statement, titled SANDRA DURU: A SERIAL BLACKMAILER AND PEDDLER OF FALSEHOOD, read in part:

“The National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Youth Wing strongly condemns Sandra Duru’s unwarranted attacks on Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, a distinguished economist and public servant. Dr Ezekwesili’s achievements, including her roles as Minister of Education and Vice President of the World Bank’s Africa Region, showcase her dedication to Nigeria’s progress.

“We find it reprehensible that Sandra Duru, an Igbo daughter, would seek to tarnish Dr Ezekwesili’s reputation with baseless claims. Her attacks on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan demonstrate a disregard for truth and decorum, ignoring court rulings on her suspension.

“As a woman of Igbo descent, common sense should tell Sandra Duru that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is wise enough to distinguish between sexual harassment and mere admiration from the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

“Sandra Duru’s history of blackmailing public figures is well-documented, including her failed attempts against Senator Hope Uzodinma and Chief Madumere. We have shown restraint, but her escalated attacks demand action.

“Ohanaeze youths are particularly miffed that, while other women of integrity stand up for their fellow women’s rights, Sandra Duru’s actions appear shameful and hypocritical. Her sudden, ill-conceived war against Senator Natasha raises questions about her motivations.

“We demand Sandra Duru’s unreserved apology, published in three national newspapers and on her Facebook pages, acknowledging wrongdoing and committing to respect public figures. We stand in solidarity with Dr Ezekwesili and Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan—fellow women deserving of respect. We urge Sandra Duru to redirect her energy positively and advocate for a peaceful settlement, leveraging elders and clergy.

“Notably, we also observe that, in today’s digital age, people are increasingly aware of the potential misuse of technology, including AI-powered voice cloning, and its implications for public discourse.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE