Israel Arogbonlo

Anomi Community, Eika Adagu, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi has been lit up through community intervention of the Kogi Central Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate, Barr. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

This comes after seven years the community had been battling darkness.

The philanthropist donated the sum of ₦2.4 million needed by the community to fix the electricity problem and end the years of darkness.

Some residents, according to the statement forwarded to newsmen, said they have been in darkness for seven years until Natasha came to their aid after the leaders of the community reached out to her.

Tribune Online learned the money was meant to buy armoured cables and other equipment needed for the community transformer to work and end the seven years of darkness.

The Director General, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Abdulrahman Badamasiuy who handed over the money to the community leaders said the PDP senatorial candidate responded swiftly when she learnt the community had been in darkness for seven years and all they needed was the ₦2.4 million to fix the community’s electricity.

He noted that Barr. Natasha has the love of her people at heart and has demonstrated this for an umpteenth time, adding that she will do more for her people when she gets to the Senate.

“The residents of the community couldn’t hide their joy as they trooped out in their numbers to celebrate the good news, and declared their unalloyed support for the candidature of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and promised to vote for her overwhelmingly in the February 25, 2023 Kogi Central senatorial election.

“To the residents of Anomi Community of Eika Adagu, Natasha is the person to trust with their mandate after solving their biggest challenge and end the seven years of darkness in their community without delay,” he said.

