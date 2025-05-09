Natasha denies violating Court order, says Akpabio breaching her free speech rights

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has strongly denied violating a court order in the ongoing legal spat with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

She instead accused him of infringing on her constitutional right to freedom of expression.

Reacting to the contempt proceedings filed against her, Senator Natasha said she has not disobeyed the interim order issued by Justice Nyako. She explained that the order was suspended by the court on April 8, 2024.

“I have not disobeyed any valid court order. The interim order referenced by Senator Akpabio was suspended. Any claim that I acted in defiance of the court is misleading and intended to harass me,” she said on Thursday.

She also dismissed claims that her earlier apology amounted to an admission of guilt. According to her, the apology was a gesture of peace, not a confession.

“My apology letter did not admit that I breached any court order. It was a gesture of peace and reconciliation, not an acceptance of wrongdoing. I find it disingenuous that the Senate President is weaponizing that letter to stifle my voice,” she said.

Senator Natasha described the lawsuit as a violation of her rights under Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech.

“Senator Akpabio is attempting to weaponize the court to silence a fellow senator. This is not just about me—it is about the democratic principles we swore to uphold,” the Senator added.

She further questioned Akpabio’s priorities, suggesting he was more focused on silencing critics than addressing ethical concerns within the Senate.

“Is it not curious that while I’m being dragged for exercising my right to speak, the Senate President remains silent on far more serious allegations within the National Assembly?Why is he so afraid of scrutiny?” she asked.

The senator vowed to challenge the case in court and urged civil society to take interest.

“I have instructed my legal team to file the necessary responses. I also call on the media, activists, and the public to stand against any form of judicial intimidation,” she said.

The clash between both lawmakers stems from an ongoing political rivalry and leadership tensions within the Senate. The court is yet to decide on the new contempt suit.