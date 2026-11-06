Natasha: Demand your share of ‘FG’s budget’ from your senators, Rufai tells Nigerians

Arise TV anchor, Rufai Oseni, has urged Nigerians to demand their share of what he described as the Federal Government’s empowerment budget from their respective senators, following the controversy over cash distributed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to her constituents in Kogi Central.

Oseni made the call in a post on his X handle on Thursday, saying the cash distribution by the Kogi Central lawmaker was part of the Federal Government’s empowerment budget.

“I got an update on Senator Akpoti’s cash distribution.

“It’s part of the FG empowerment budget.

“I hear it’s in budget.

“Ask your senators for your own money oo,” he wrote.

I got an update Senator Akpoti cash distribution



It’s part of the FG empowerment budget



I hear its in budget.



Ask your senators for your own money oo — oseni rufai (@ruffydfire) November 5, 2026

His comment comes amid public debate over the source of the money distributed by Akpoti-Uduaghan and whether cash handouts constitute meaningful constituency empowerment.

The senator had come under criticism after videos and photographs showing bundles of naira notes being displayed and distributed at an empowerment programme to mark her third anniversary in the Senate circulated on social media.

Defending the exercise, Akpoti-Uduaghan explained that previous empowerment programmes involving sewing machines had shown that some beneficiaries preferred cash because of their immediate financial needs.

“I have given out sewing machines to many, and at the end of the day, I realised they sold them to either boost their businesses or pay rent.

“So I have decided to give cash to those who requested support to start a business or add more stock. There are also those who will get ₦5m through transfer,” she said.

The development followed a disagreement between Oseni and fellow Arise TV anchor, Reuben Abati, during Wednesday’s edition of the Morning Show over the senator’s decision to publicly distribute cash.

Oseni defended Akpoti-Uduaghan, arguing that beneficiaries needed direct financial assistance to support their businesses.

“You can’t blame Natasha, she tried the machines, they sold them. People need cash for their businesses,” he said.

He maintained that the lawmaker should not be blamed for responding to the needs of her constituents, adding that poverty was the underlying problem.

Abati, however, argued that publicly displaying bundles of cash should not be equated with empowerment.

“Displaying bundles of cash is not empowerment. You don’t build the economy by displaying cash,” he said.

While acknowledging that there was nothing wrong with providing financial assistance, Abati faulted the public display of the money, arguing that it could have been transferred directly to beneficiaries.

He also maintained that cash handouts could not replace long-term investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare and job creation.

The disagreement between the two broadcasters centred on whether direct cash assistance addressed the immediate needs of beneficiaries or whether constituency empowerment should prioritise sustainable development.