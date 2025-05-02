Natasha: Defend yourself, Mohammed Abdullahi urges Akpabio

Nigerian politician Mohammed Abdullahi has called on the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to directly address recent allegations of misconduct raised in the public domain, including those brought by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Abdullahi emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in handling such serious matters.

Referencing recent public commentary from a media contributor identified as Professor Mgbake, Abdullahi noted that the proliferation of conflicting narratives risks distracting from the substantive issues at hand. He cautioned against allowing public debate to become mired in confusion or diversion.

Abdullahi expressed concern about what he described as a growing tendency to shift focus from core issues to peripheral media campaigns. He emphasized that national discussions on sensitive topics should be conducted with respect, fairness, and a commitment to truth.

He also encouraged clarity and consistency from all public commentators, highlighting the importance of integrity in discussions surrounding national leadership.

“It is unfortunate that a matter of such seriousness is being clouded by media distractions rather than addressed through open and constructive dialogue,” Abdullahi said. “The Senate President should demonstrate leadership by engaging the public directly and transparently.”