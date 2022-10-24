NASU FUNAAB embarks on 7-day warning strike

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, will embark on a seven-day warning strike from today (Monday).

The national leadership of the Union had directed its members issued a notice of one week strike to the school management.

This was disclosed in a letter dated October 7 with the title, “Notification of a seven-day strike action”.

The letter was addressed to FUNAAB’s outgoing Vice Chancellor, Professor Kolawole Salako, and signed by the Senior Assistant General Secretary, Damola Adelekun,

The letter partly reads, “The union headquarters has been inundated with an avalanche of complaints against your exalted office over the statutory procedure of the welfare as the well-being of NASU members at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

“This your anti-NASU policies and illegality can be deduced from the following among others: (a) undue interference in NASU activities (b) instigation of staff/members against the Union and its leadership (c) victimisation, stepping down, promotion and denial of career progression of Mr I.O. Odunjo (d) arbitrary arrest and detention of NASU members without any justification (e) suspension of four (4) NASU members as a result of their participation in 2019 National JAC of NASU and SSANU Industrial action etc.

“In view of the above, I am on the directive to inform your office and NASU members have been directed to proceed on a 7lseven-day strike over the above issues listed and the industrial action is to commence on Monday, 24th October 2022.”

Meanwhile, the institution’s Registrar, Dr Bola Adekola, in a one-page letter of reply, explained that the institution’s management had appealed to the union to shelve the proposed strike in the interest of the students and the university community.





The reply letter read in part: “Management, therefore, appealed that the Union should stay action on the proposed strike by the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions, FUNAAB Branch.

“It was agreed that the university management will constitute a committee that will look into the issues with a view to reaching a mutual understanding on them,” the Management explained.