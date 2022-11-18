NASS workers demand immediate appointment of new clerk

Workers of the National Assembly under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have demanded the immediate appointment of new clerk to the legislative arm of government.

The union expressed regret over the delay in lack of a substantive clerk for the National Assembly, lamenting that this development is affecting the smooth and effective running of the service.

While urging the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Engineer Ahmed Amshi to immediately name an acting Clerk to the National Assembly, the workers noted that “the Legislature as an independent Arm of the Government couldn’t be without a Head of Management.”

According to a statement made available to Tribune Online on Thursday and signed by the Chairman of PASAN NASC Chapter, Comrade Ojemeri Adolf Oisamaye stated that “the appointment of new CNA becomes more imperative at a time when all the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government are defending the 2023 budget proposals.”

The union calls on the leadership of the National Assembly, ” not to tolerate any contravention of the laid down rules and regulations as it negates the principle of succession in the Parliamentary bureaucracy.”

PASAN, however, noted that “there are moves to allegedly recall the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, Architect Ojo Olatunde Amos who had proceeded on pre-retirement leave on Monday, 14th November 2022. If this allegation is something to go by, then it contravenes the provisions of the extant rules on retirement as this could cause disharmony and disaffection in the Service.”

The union said, “At this point, the Union calls on the leadership of the National Assembly to draw the attention of the Commission, to appoint a qualified and experienced Clerk to the National Assembly in accordance with the National Assembly Service Act (2014) as amended.”

It will be recalled that the outgoing CNA, Architect Olatunde had proceeded on mandatory pre-retirement leave on 14th November 2022 and would finally retire from service on February 14, 2023.

