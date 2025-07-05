NASS to stakeholders: Lobby state legislatures to guarantee state police, additional states, LG autonomy

Amid mounting demands for reforms to the 1999 Constitution, the National Assembly has called on all stakeholders to engage and lobby their respective state Houses of Assembly in support of proposed amendments.

The Parliament announced on Saturday that it would transmit the report of the ongoing constitution review process to all 36 state assemblies before December 2025, in line with its timetable.

Top on the list of stakeholder demands at the recently concluded two-day zonal public hearings—held at the Water Crest Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos—were the establishment of state police, the creation of additional states and local governments, and the devolution of powers to sub-national entities.

Emphasizing the importance of collaboration, the National Assembly stressed that no constitutional amendment could succeed without the endorsement of two-thirds of the state legislatures.

Leader of the Senate and Zonal Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, made the appeal during the conclusion of the South-West zonal public hearing.

“Now that we have completed the public hearing, we will return to Abuja to compile and finalize our report. As scheduled, we aim to transmit this report to all state Houses of Assembly before the end of the year, which will mark a significant phase in the constitutional review process,” Bamidele stated.

He emphasized that the review exercise was not a mere political show, but rather a strategic initiative aimed at achieving consequential reforms that would foster collective prosperity, efficient governance, and sustainable national development.

Bamidele warned that the National Assembly would be powerless to complete the process without the cooperation and approval of state assemblies.

“The National Assembly cannot unilaterally amend the constitution. A two-thirds majority approval from the state assemblies is constitutionally required. Stakeholders must, therefore, lobby their state legislators and ensure that the proposals align with the aspirations of the people,” he added.

The session was attended by key legislators including Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Olarere Oyewunmi; Chairperson, Senate Committee on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Oluranti Adebule; Chairperson, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ipalibo Banigo; Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Procurement, Senator Olajide Ipinsagba; and Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, Senator Adeniyi Adegbomire, among others.

Bamidele further assured that all submissions received would be processed and forwarded to the state assemblies for further action.

Also speaking at the hearing, Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Debo Ogundoyin—represented by Deputy Speaker Honourable Abiodun Fadeyi—advocated for further devolution of powers to sub-national governments.

Ogundoyin proposed that both federal and state governments be allowed to legislate on key sectors such as solid minerals, labour, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and stamp duties. He cited the recent removal of electricity from the Exclusive Legislative List as an example of a transformative reform that has enabled states to pursue independent power initiatives.

He also threw his weight behind the creation of state police, arguing that its potential benefits—including improved local security, community policing, reduced federal burden, increased accountability, and job creation—outweigh its challenges.

“While debates around the establishment of state police continue, it is imperative that any amendment clearly defines the powers, responsibilities, and limitations of the state police. There must also be oversight mechanisms to prevent abuse and ensure a harmonized framework for cooperation between federal and state police systems,” Ogundoyin added.

As the constitutional review moves into its next phase, stakeholders have been urged to intensify engagement with state legislatures to ensure their aspirations are effectively translated into constitutional amendments.

