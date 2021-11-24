NASS spends N1bn yearly on futile constitution review ― Edwin Clark

Elder statesmen, Chief Edwin Clark Wednesday alleged that the National Assembly spends about N1 billion annually on the effort to review the nation’s constitution without making any headway.

He has therefore challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to convoke a meeting of representatives of Nigeria to deliberate on the report submitted by the Governor Nasir el-Rufai committee set up that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) on restructuring.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the former federal commissioner of information asserted that if the APC cannot implement its own committee’s recommendations, it means that it lacks the necessary capacity under President Buhari.

He warned that unless the injustice perceived by parts of the country is addressed, the issue of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other agitators will be a child’s play.

Chief Clark added: “The National Assembly has been spending N1 billion every year on amending the constitution of Nigeria for years now. They have not been able to do so.

“So, if the APC is the party ruling Nigeria today, it means it lacks power under President Buhari to implement whatever they want to implement in the interest of Nigeria.

“So, the issue of time does not arise. If they want to do it within six months, it will be carried out. Otherwise, the problem of IPOB and others many others will join.

“Let me warn you that this country does not belong to a few individuals. What IPOB is doing, what the Yorubas are doing is still child’s play. No other Nigerian is prepared to subjugate himself. We may all join and there will be chaos in this country.”

While noting that no part of the country will remain slaves to the other, he added: “Nigeria must be ready. The prison is not only for thieves, it is meant for those who are fighting for the interest of their country. Some of us are ready for treasonable trials. We’re ready to go. Nobody loves this country more than myself. Enough is enough.”

Clark, who is also the leader of the Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), maintained that the situation of the country has worsened, noting, therefore, that he will continue to talk about it till death even though, according to him, Buhari is not ready to listen.

He added: “Things are really going very bad in the country. God may mean it for good, but as humans and as fallible as we are, it is fast becoming an issue of great concern to well-meaning Nigerians, and we cannot keep quiet.

“We must continue to talk, and talk as necessary….even though President Muhammadu Buhari is not ready to listen, I will continue to talk out loud and clear on burning issues in Nigeria, until it pleases God to call me home.”

“The effect of insecurity is biting so hard in every facet of our lives. There is so much hunger in the land, people can no longer go to the farm because, farmers are killed, raped, maimed,” he added.

The foremost Ijaw leader explained that the call for restructuring is not anti-Buhari but for equity, fairness and justice, which he pointed out that the president recognized in 2011 when he contested for the presidency.

He stated: “It is important to highlight that the call for restructuring is not anti-Buhari or anti-north, it is a call for equity, fairness and justice; a call for the advancement of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“President Muhammadu Buhari recognised the importance of restructuring when he contested election as far back as 2011. It was very a prominent agenda item in his manifesto.

“I am informed that it was because of the importance he attached to it, that our young patriot, late Comrade Yinka Odumakin agreed to be his running mate in the 2011 Presidential election. Until Yinka Odumakin’s death, he turned out to be one of Mr President’s greatest critics, because of his insincere turnaround and becoming one of the greatest obstacles of restructuring in Nigeria.

“The South is calling for restructuring; the North is calling for restructuring. The whole country believes in Restructuring.

Restructuring was also one of the key priority issues in his party’s, the APC, Manifesto when it was formed, and during the 2015 presidential campaigns, which he has now abandoned, on the assumption of office. For which his party, the APC, faced stiff opposition for not implementing their promised restructuring programme.

“So, the party’s national executive including President Buhari decided to set up a committee under the chairmanship of Nasir El-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State, with other prominent party members as members of the Committee.”

Continuing, Clark said: “My fellow Nigerians, I do not think the majority of Nigerians, in their demand for restructuring, need more than what is contained in the recommendations of the El-Rufai Committee to move Nigeria forward from an archaic unprogressive unitary form of government to a progressive federal system of government.

“As a member of the 2014 National Conference, I discovered that about 98% of the El-Rufai’s Report are what was already contained in the 2014 National Conference Report which made 600 recommendations, which are all in the public domain.

“Therefore, one wonders the sincerity of President Muhammadu Buhari in the various Executive Orders he has issued. Or is there a small cabal in the Presidency that rules this country without the knowledge of Mr President, because the Executive Orders Mr President has issued, especially Executive Order 10, is part of a restructuring that even the El-Rufai APC Committee Report has addressed?

“Does it mean that Mr President believes that he alone can restructure or stop the restructuring of Nigeria, and at his own pace, by issuing Executive Orders, instead of wholeheartedly and committedly implementing the 2014 National Conference Report, or the APC’s El-Rufai Report of 2018?”

Clark then challenged the president saying: “I challenge Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari as the de facto controller of the APC, to convoke a representative assembly or town hall meeting, to consider only the APC Report on restructuring if he sincerely believes in the unity of Nigeria, where everyone is a stakeholder, not a Nigeria where only a few or one ethnic group who are in minority, keep displaying autocratic and ’emperoic’ stance, reminding us of what their forefathers did over 100 years ago, wanting to do same today. Of course, it is a big NO!

“It may be necessary here to remind Nigerians the role played by our illustrious son, late Gen. Murtala Mohammed in the elimination of apartheid in South Africa when he was in office for only six months. It is, therefore, unimaginable and understandable that an officer in the government of Gen. Murtala Mohammed will be the one to create an obstacle or oppose what his former boss instituted. And this was what our beloved late General Murtala Mohammed went to South Africa to fight against.

“We cannot be slaves in our own country.

“The National Executive of the APC, in a meeting which was also attended by Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, himself as a party member, accepted the Report of the El-Rufai Committee and stated that it will be sent to the National Assembly (NASS).

“However, same Mr. President has refused to take any definite action for the Report to be sent to the NASS. What several Nigerians want is actually the restructuring of the country in order to douse the tensions and agitations which is almost tearing the country apart today, and is the main cause of the high insecurity being experienced.

“Nigerians are ready to accept the implementation of the 2014 National Conference, or the APC’s El-Rufai Committee Report, any of which will no doubt satisfy the generality of the Nigerian people.

“It is indeed shameful and unpatriotic for the Leaders of APC to pretend that they have not seen the El-Rufai Committee Report or even the 2014 National Conference Report. Some are even shamelessly stating that they do not know what restructuring means, and allow President Muhammadu Buhari to take over total control and direction of the party’s government; instead, they are more interested in whom is to take over from him in 2023, for which they pretentiously worship him like god just to gain favour.”

While siding with the recent call made by Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo on restructuring who he said spoke on behalf of the South-West Leadership, South-South Leadership, South-East Leadership and the Middlebelt Leadership, he noted that the groups are championing restructuring of Nigeria to avoid breakdown of the country by holding meetings with stakeholders from the north including the Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

He added: “We want to reiterate that we are more patriotic than those who do not believe in the restructuring of Nigeria, even though we are very well pleased to shame them because the majority of other Nigerians also believe in the restructuring of the country. We, however, wish to advise those minorities to follow us, the majority, as we mean well for the country.

“I repeat that this country belongs to all of us and every citizen is qualified to aspire to any position. A situation where some few individuals regard themselves as first-class citizens, and others as second-class citizens, is UNACCEPTABLE.

“Nigeria cannot exist under such circumstances!

“President Muhammadu Buhari, by the powers conferred on him by the constitution of the country, is the most powerful President in the world but he is not using those power to develop and unite the entire country, as Lee Kua Yun did, when he was the Prime Minister of Singapore and rapidly took his country from “Third World to First World, in a rapid manner.”

Clark made an appeal to President Buhari: “Mr President, I beg of you, in the name of Almighty God, I am now very close to 95 years, and on behalf of my fellow elders and our children, act NOW.

“We have no other country to call our own, no other country to go to if Nigeria breaks due to authoritarian attitude of one individual.

“Please retrace your steps and embrace and implement your party’s report, the El-Rufai APC Committee Report. Nigerians will accept it.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.