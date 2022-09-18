NASS renovation: Buhari may not physically present 2023 budget ― Lawan

Presentation of the proposed N19.76trillion 2023 budget physically by President Muhammadu Buhari to a joint session of the National Assembly next month may not be possible due to the ongoing renovation of two Chambers of the Senate and House of Representatives.

The uncertainty was confirmed to newsmen by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan after inspection of room 022 being put in shape as a temporary chamber for the Senate on resumption Tuesday this week.

The Senate is expected to resume its two months annual summer recess this Tuesday.

Lawan while fielding questions from Senate Correspondents said that the National Assembly is expecting Mr President for the presentation of the 2023 budget estimates in the first week of October, but the renovation work going on is creating a challenge of where to host Mr President.

“The Green Chamber of the House of Representatives normally used for such very important event is also being renovated, calling for urgent action from the leadership of both Chambers on resumption, on how to address the challenge”, he said.

If the president is not going to physically present the budget the Minister of Finance and Budget Planning may be mandated to lay the budget separately before the two chambers of the National Assembly.

Expressing satisfaction on the work done on the makeshift chamber, Lawan said “This is going to be our temporary chamber for some time, some months and I’m aware that it will be here that we will conduct the business of the Senate up till next year by the Grace of God. That is not an issue.

“The way this place is renovated to accommodate Distinguished Senators is what matters to us. The chairs here and everything here will be temporary. Ours is to remain focused on what our jobs and tasks are.

“I am happy so far that the renovation here, is going on smoothly. There are few issues that I feel should be attended to but these are not major issues.

“This is also going to be resumption period for us where the last session of the (ninth) Senate will be and that is, this will be our last and final year.

“Any temporary arrangement made or being made, cannot be compared to a permanent one. Whatever sacrifice that should be made are being made by us to pave way for Hallow Chambers of the Senate and the House of Representatives, renovated to a global standard,” he added.

He disclosed that one of the urgent legislative assignments that would be carried out by the Senate on resumption next week is the confirmation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria ( CJN).

“Confirmation of Justice Ariwoola’s appointment by Senate on resumption next week is very necessary to beat the three months period of acting in that capacity.

“The Senate would have confirmed his appointment before proceeding on recess in July but request to that effect came from Mr President a day preceding the long recess “, he explained.





He said further that issues of national security which has improved and consideration of the 2023 – 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework ( MTEF ) and Fiscal Strategy Paper ( FSP), will also be accorded legislative priority on resumption.

