NASS postpones resumption for APC membership revalidation

The National Assembly at the weekend shelved Tuesday resumption of the legislative session by the federal lawmakers.

Clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Olatunde in a statement said the resumption of plenary was aborted in view of the membership registration/ revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress scheduled to commence on Monday.

According to the statement, lawmakers. would now resume for plenary on February 9, 2021.

The statement read in part:”

This is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable members that the resumption of Plenary Sessions, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 26th January 2021 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday, 9th February 2021.

“This postponement is to enable members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to participate in the registration and revalidation of its membership to commence on Monday, 25th January 2021.

“All inconveniences caused by this change of date are regretted.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…NASS postpones resumption NASS postpones resumption

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..NASS postpones resumption NASS postpones resumption

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE