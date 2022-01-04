NASS members bicker over upgrade of Adeyemi College of Education status

Following the signing into law, the bill to upgrade Adeyemi College of Education (ACEONDO) from its present status to Adeyemi University of Education by President Muhammadu Buhari, two lawmakers representing the state at the Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday, bickered over the development.

While supporters of the House of Representatives member, Hon. Abiola Makinde claimed responsibility for the upgrade of the institution to university status, the Media Adviser to Senator attributed the upgrade to the efforts of Senator Ayo Akinyelure.

The supporters of Makinde commended the lawmaker representing Ondo East and West federal constituency for the new status of the institution, which is located in his hometown, Ondo.

Speaking, one of his supporters, Tiamiyu Luqman said “Adeyemi Federal University confirmed, thanks to Hon. Biola Makinde.”

Roseline Abiola in her remark also said “We are proud of you, sir, thanks so much for your love and concern for the Ekinmoguns. The sky is the beginning of your success, you are a leader indeed”

But Senator Akinyelure through his Special Adviser of Media, Mr Charles Akinwon, maintained that the upgrade of ACE to university status was attributable to his efforts at the Senate chamber.

He however said, “the Akinyelure, Senator representing Ondo Central in the Upper Chamber and Senate Committee Chairman on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, will not join issue with anyone on the above subject matter, it should be put on record that it was the Senator that initiated and concluded the passage of the Bill in the Upper Legislative Chamber.

“However, the achievement of this important Bill is for the benefit of Ondo Central in particular and Ondo State in general and that is the greatest joy of the Senator.”

