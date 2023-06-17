Vice President Kashim Shettima has apologized to Nigerian Muslims for his comments on the leadership contest in the National Assembly, stating that he was quoted out of context and clarifying that he has no ill will against Islam.

It will be recalled that prior to the election of the 10th Assembly last Tuesday, Shettima had stated that the most incompetent Southern Christian is better than the most puritanical Northern Muslim for the Presidency of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

However, his comments sparked controversy and outrage, particularly on social media and among the Muslim community.

During an interview on BBC Hausa, monitored in Kano, Shettima explained that he made those comments in the best interest of Nigeria, as he had access to certain intelligence that he could not disclose to the public.

He emphasized that he is a devout Muslim with a long history of Islam in his ancestry, and he has no intention to defame any religion.

He stated, “I am a human being who is bound to make mistakes; therefore, I seek your forgiveness and God’s.”

In the interview, the Vice President highlighted that the trajectory of Nigerian politics necessitates leaders to come forward and warn against divisions and disunity in the country.

