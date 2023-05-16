Some Nigerians in the diaspora have threatened to hold massive protests across Europe against the imposition of leaders for the 10th National Assembly.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG) said the peaceful walk will begin in London, United Kingdom, and escalate to other major European cities should the All Progressives Congress go ahead with its purported zoning arrangement for the incoming assembly.

Recall that the APC’s National Working Committee had endorsed Senator Godswill Akpabio and Hon Tajuudeen Abbas for the positions of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

They also settled for Senator Barau Jubrin as Deputy Senate President and Ben Kalu as Deputy Speaker.

In a statement signed by Collins-Maxwell Abe, its convener, the Diaspora Nigerians expressed disappointment that such a brazen act will take place under the watchful eyes of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Abe said many Nigerians, especially those in the diaspora strongly rooted for Tinubu because they believed in his capacity, strength of character, and purposeful leadership.

He said they were confident that he will do things differently, breaking away from the norms of corruption, godfatherism, and imposition.

However, Abe said that they have been left in shock by this action which has already sent a wrong signal about the incoming administration.

While admitting that Tinubu is the best Nigeria has to offer at the moment, Abe said the fear among the international community is that the President-elect may be polluted by the system.

He, therefore, said the planned protest is to awaken Tinubu’s consciousness to the realities of always standing by the truth and interest of Nigerians.

Abe said no democracy in the world are legislative leaders handpicked by certain individuals or groups, adding that this is the exclusive right of the parliamentarians.





He noted that in cases where a consensus is to be proposed, it is done with due consultations and inclusiveness.

“We have been left in shock with the latest happenings in the polity back home. Nigerians delivered a mandate to Bola Tinubu because they believed in his capacity, strength of character, and purposeful leadership,” Abe said.

“For us in the Diaspora, we saw the incoming leader as an upright man who will break away from the norms. However, the early signs have been the reverse.

“That is why we are joining other Nigerians to strongly reject the purported zoning of the National Assembly leadership. It is not done. Even if a consensus is to be proposed, it is done after proper consultations.

“We are, therefore, using this medium to urge the President-elect to retrace his steps. It is too early for him to start committing blunders, especially with some Nigerians still having mixed feelings about his emergence.

“To show our displeasure at this brazen act, we have finalized plans to hold massive protests across Europe, starting from London, United Kingdom. We will do so to draw the attention of the international community.

“It is, however, not too late for Tinubu to make amends. Let the legislators pick their leaders. That is our plea”.