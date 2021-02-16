NASS, IAR&T empower youth, women farmers on mordern equipment usage

THE Senate and House of Representatives committees on Agriculture in conjunction with the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T) recently trained women and youths the usage of mordern farming equipment.

The workshop, tagged: “Capacity Building on Handling Mordern Farming Equipment” organised by Alvirix Integrated Limited in collaboration with Bora-Agro Nigeria Limited, had participants drawn from different part of the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Director, IAR&T, Professor Veronica Obatolu, the programme coordinator, Dr Adebayo Oke, told the Nigerian Tribune on the sidelines of the workshop that:”This training is about empowering farmers with knowledge and capacity to be able to use small scale and affordable farm operations equipment.

“The whole idea is that there has has been so much challenge when it comes to how intense how intense the labour requirement that is associated with agricultural production.

“This has been the reason many young people are not showing interest in agriculture and again when we talk about equipment people are always thinking of massive capital intensive equipment.

“But we have realised that there are other small scale equipment that are affordable of which can be used to reduce drudgery in farm production.”

That is the whole essence of this training to help farmers identify those kind of equipment and be able to use them.”

Oke further hinted that after the training, the National Assembly committees have made provision for a starter stipends that the particiapnts at the workshop are going to use to purchase some of the equipment that they are going to use on their farm.

