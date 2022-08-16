NASS hands over Reps chamber to contractor

Management of the National Assembly has formally handed over the House of Representatives chambers to the contractor handling the rehabilitation and upgrade of the facilities.

The Director of Management Services, Woke Young disclosed this via an internal Circular with Reference No: NASS/HR/MGT/1Q/94 dated 8th August 2022

The Internal Circular titled: ‘Re: Rehabilitation of National Assembly complex phase 1/Handing over of House of Representatives chamber, was addressed to all the Staff.

It reads: “As you are aware, the rehabilitation of the National Assembly Complex Phase 1 is ongoing.

Rehabilitation, Upgrade and reconfiguration of the House of Representatives Chamber is an integral component of the job and it is to begin in earnest today, 03 August 2022.

“This, therefore, is to inform you that the House Chamber has been handed over to the contractor to enable them to carry out the required work. While the temporary Chamber is also to be ready by 31st August 2022. Submitted for your Information.”

As part of the upgrade, the Contractor handling the project has procured the cooling system.

Recall that some of the members of the House of Representatives had during the plenary sessions expressed grave concerns over the inconducive environment due to the dysfunctional air conditioning system installed in the chamber.

