NASS election: Who wins Ondo’s battle of wits, intrigues?

In this analysis, Hakeem Gbadamosi examines the power play, intrigues and rivalries shaping the APC’s battle for Ondo’s 12 National Assembly seats.

The battle for Ondo State’s 12 seats in the National Assembly in the 2027 general elections is gradually assuming the character of a contest beyond the usual struggle for elective offices, as competing interests, shifting political alliances, internal party divisions and allegations of anti-party activities combine to reshape the electoral calculations of the major political parties.

At the centre of the unfolding political drama is the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), whose internal disagreements over the National Assembly primaries have exposed deep-seated divisions among influential political actors, raising questions about the party’s ability to present a united front in the forthcoming elections.

What began as a disagreement over the distribution of party tickets has developed into a broader struggle for political influence and supremacy involving Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, other influential political stakeholders and aggrieved aspirants whose ambitions were affected by the party’s nomination process.

The controversy has generated protests, petitions, legal action, allegations of anti-party activities and the emergence of some former APC aspirants on the platforms of opposition parties, thereby creating an unusual political situation in which the ruling party must contend with candidates who were previously part of its own political structure.

Perhaps more revealing of the depth of the disagreement was the conspicuous absence of three ministers from Ondo State and 11 of the APC’s 12 National Assembly candidates at the inauguration of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council in Akure.

The development has raised questions about the level of unity, cooperation among the party’s influential stakeholders and whether the disagreements over candidates selection have been genuinely resolved or merely pushed aside.

Beyond the struggle for the three senatorial seats and nine House of Representatives positions, the unfolding contest has become a test of political influence, party loyalty, grassroots mobilisation and the ability of the different political blocs to manage their competing interests.

The bigger question is whether the APC can contain its internal crisis before the elections or whether the disagreements will provide the opposition parties with an opportunity to expand their political fortunes in the state.

APC’s candidate selection and the battle for control

The APC’s internal crisis is rooted largely in disagreements over the process that produced its candidates for the National Assembly elections.

The consensus arrangement promoted by Aiyedatiwa was expected to provide a peaceful mechanism for producing candidates acceptable to the different tendencies within the party and prevent a divisive contest among aspirants.

However, the arrangement generated discontent among some serving lawmakers and other aspirants who felt sidelined or disadvantaged by the process.

The situation became more complicated following the intervention of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), which reviewed the outcome of the nomination exercise and altered almost all the candidate list after receiving complaints and petitions.

The revised list, which affected some candidates associated with the governor’s preferred arrangement, was interpreted in different quarters as a setback for the governor’s political calculations and an indication that the state leadership could not exercise absolute control over the party’s nomination process.

The intervention also triggered protests by aggrieved party members who questioned the circumstances surrounding the substitutions and demanded that the original outcome of the primaries be respected and adhered to.

While supporters of the revised list maintained that the national leadership acted within its authority to address complaints arising from the primaries, those opposed to the changes described the exercise as an attempt to overturn the decisions of party members.

The disagreement exposed the competing interests within the APC and brought to the fore the influence of the party’s national leadership, state executives and other powerful political stakeholders.

For Aiyedatiwa, the National Assembly elections represent an important opportunity to consolidate his leadership of the party and demonstrate his ability to command political loyalty across the state.

Having emerged as governor following the death of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the positioning of political allies in strategic offices is considered important to the governor’s ability to sustain his influence within the party.

However, Tunji-Ojo remains an influential political figure whose political network and grassroots mobilisation capacity cannot be ignored in the state’s political equation. The minister’s influence, alongside that of other established political leaders, has continued to shape discussions about the balance of power within the APC.

Although neither Aiyedatiwa nor Tunji-Ojo has publicly declared an open political disagreement, but the competing interests associated with their respective political networks have continued to generate speculation about the direction of the party.

The situation is further complicated by the political structures associated with the late Akeredolu and other established stakeholders who remain relevant to the party’s internal arrangements.

The central issue, therefore, is not simply who controls the APC but whether the different political tendencies can agree on a common electoral strategy and work together to protect the party’s interests.

Anti-party allegations: When defeated aspirants become opponents

The crisis has since moved beyond protests and petitions, with allegations that some aggrieved aspirants are now working against the APC’s officially recognised candidates after securing tickets from opposition parties. While some opted for legal action some left the party for another platform to realise the political ambition.

Among the politicians whose emergence on other platforms has attracted attention are Mathew Oyerinmade, popularly known as MATO, who is contesting the Ondo South Senatorial District seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Prince Idowu Mafimisebi, who is seeking election to represent Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency on the PDP platform; and Tajudeen Adefisoye, popularly known as Small Alhaji, who is contesting the Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency seat on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

All these individuals are die hard supporters of Aiyedatiwa. Their emergence on opposition platforms however, added another dimension to the political calculations because of their previous involvement in the APC and their existing political relationships within the party.

For the ruling party, the concern is not merely that some aspirants have moved to other platforms but that they could retain the support of party members and grassroots structures capable of influencing the outcome of elections in their respective constituencies.

There have also been allegations that some influential political actors within the APC are encouraging or supporting candidates contesting on another platforms against the party’s recognised candidates. This allegations have generated tension among party members, with some accusing political appointees and supporters of the governor of engaging in activities that could undermine the party’s candidates.

The controversy became more pronounced following reports that some political appointees and APC officials attended the October 6 campaign rally of Adefisoye in Idanre, with some allegedly appearing in SDP colours. The development raised questions about party discipline and the responsibility of political appointees to support candidates recognised by their party.

The situation also brought the position of the APC State Women Leader, Princess Oluwayemisi Iji-Ayeola, into the controversy, following reports that she faced possible disciplinary action over her support for candidates recognised by the NWC. This and many more development exposed the tension between loyalty to the governor and adherence to the decisions of the party’s national leadership.

However, Aiyedatiwa has repeatedly denied sponsoring opposition candidates or engaging in anti-party activities. The governor has maintained that he has zero tolerance for anti-party activities, dismissing the allegations as politically motivated attempts to create divisions within the party.

One of his aide, Steve Otaloro, has equally rejected claims that the governor is supporting candidates against the APC, describing the allegations as rumours being circulated by individuals seeking to create disaffection within the party.

The denials notwithstanding, the emergence of former APC aspirants on opposition platforms has presented the ruling party with a difficult political situation.

It raises the question of how the APC intends to enforce party discipline while also managing the grievances of members who believe they were unfairly treated during the nomination process.

The Rainbow Coalition

Another development that has complicated the APC’s internal politics is the emergence of the Rainbow Coalition as a political arrangement associated with support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

The coalition has generated controversy in Ondo State following allegations that some aggrieved APC aspirants are using the platform to pursue their political ambitions on other party tickets while maintaining support for Tinubu. The arrangement has raised questions about whether support for the President can be separated from support for the APC’s National Assembly candidates.

For some political actors, the coalition represents an avenue for mobilising support for Tinubu across party lines. For others within the APC, it presents a potential threat to party cohesion, particularly if politicians contesting against APC candidates receive support from members of the ruling party.

The governor has defended the idea of political alliances, arguing that political relationships and interests are not necessarily restricted to party membership.

Aiyedatiwa’s comments last October while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on the Rainbow Coalition associated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, further fuelled discussions about the relationship between presidential mobilisation and the struggle for legislative seats.

He said “politics is about interests, relationships, alliances, if you like. So, rainbow coalition being led by His Excellency Honourable Minister Nyesom Wike, there is nothing wrong in having coalition or alliances; it’s all about interests, who wants to be part of that, you choose.

“There is freedom of association of being a member of one group, coalition or another, just as we have a lot of support groups supporting the president. So, if rainbow coalition is also in form of a support group too for the President, what is wrong in that? Nothing.”

The controversy is particularly significant because some of the politicians associated with the coalition are former APC aspirants who are now contesting against candidates recognised by the party.

The emergence of Oyerinmade, Mafimisebi and Akinfisoye on opposition platforms has therefore become a major issue in the debate over the political direction of the coalition in Ondo State.

The concern among some APC stakeholders is that the arrangement could create a situation in which members mobilise support for Tinubu at the Presidential level while working for candidates of other parties in the National Assembly elections.

This presents a challenge for a ruling party seeking to maintain a common political identity and coordinate its electoral activities across all levels.

Campaign Council inauguration: A revealing absence

Perhaps the most visible indication of the unresolved crisis was the inauguration of the Ondo APC Presidential Campaign Council by Aiyedatiwa at the International Culture and Events Centre, The Dome, Akure, on October 17. The event was expected to mark the beginning of a coordinated mobilisation effort for Tinubu’s re-election, with the governor as chairman and Tunji-Ojo named as one of the vice chairmen.

However, the absence of three ministers from Ondo State, namely Tunji-Ojo, Youth Development Minister Ayodele Olawande and Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele, alongside 11 of the party’s 12 National Assembly candidates, attracted considerable attention.

Only the APC’s Ondo South senatorial candidate, Isaac Kekemeke, attended the inauguration among the 12 candidates.

The absence was particularly striking because the campaign council was established to bring together the major political stakeholders whose cooperation would be required to secure victory for the President and other APC candidates.

Apart from this, it also presented a curious political picture: a campaign council inaugurated to mobilise support for Tinubu’s re-election without the physical presence of virtually all the party’s National Assembly candidates and three prominent federal appointees from the state.

Although Aiyedatiwa explained that the ministers and other prominent stakeholders had sent apologies, with one of Tunji-Ojo’s aide, Pelumi Jaiyeoba, explaining that the minister had an earlier official engagement. Jaiyeoba dismissed suggestions that the minister’s absence indicated a lack of commitment to Tinubu’s re-election, insisting that Tunji-Ojo remained committed to the President’s political project.

The explanations notwithstanding, the absence of the ministers and candidates raised questions about the level of consultation, confidence and cooperation among the party’s influential political blocs.

It was also significant that the governor, while inaugurating the council, emphasised the need for unity, warning that the APC’s numerical strength would not guarantee electoral victory if members failed to work together.

Aiyedatiwa urged party members to learn from the divisions that weakened the PDP, stressing that internal disagreements could jeopardise the APC’s electoral fortunes. The governor’s warning appeared particularly significant against the background of the disagreements over the primaries, the emergence of opposition candidates from within the APC’s political fold and the allegations of anti-party activities.

The absence may not, on its own, establish a political disagreement among the affected leaders, particularly as explanations were offered. However, when considered alongside the other unresolved disputes, it has become an important symbol of the challenge confronting the party.

For a campaign council expected to coordinate presidential and legislative mobilisation, the cooperation of ministers, senators, House of Representatives candidates and grassroots leaders remains crucial.

The question is whether the different political blocs are prepared to work under a common campaign structure despite their disagreements over the distribution of party tickets and political influence.

Election funds controversy

The crisis also assumed another dimension in September following allegations by some National Assembly candidates that the governor had constituted a committee to manage election funds expected from the party’s national headquarters.

The candidates reportedly expressed reservations about the composition and authority of the alleged committee, claiming that it could undermine their ability to manage their individual campaigns.

Those allegedly listed as members of the committee included the commissioner for Finance, Omowunmi Isaac, Infrastructure, Lands and Housing commissioner, Abiola Olawoye, and the governor’s younger brother, William Aiyedatiwa.

Others include, his Chief of Protocol, Abayomi Olasanya, and Banjo Ayodele. The governor’s camp, however, dismissed the allegation, describing it as an attempt to create disaffection within the party.

The controversy nevertheless added to the growing concerns about trust and cooperation between the state leadership and the candidates. It also raised questions about the management of campaign resources and the extent to which candidates would be allowed to coordinate their electoral activities within the broader party structure.

The allegation is particularly significant because the National Assembly candidates are expected to work closely with the governor and the state party leadership in mobilising support for the APC.

If the disagreement over campaign funds reflects a wider lack of confidence among the candidates, it could complicate efforts to coordinate their campaigns and integrate their constituency structures into the state campaign council.

The controversy therefore points to a broader problem of trust within the party, one that may not be resolved simply by inaugurating campaign committees or issuing appeals for unity.

The senatorial battleground

While the internal crisis continues to attract attention, the actual contest for the National Assembly seats remains a major test for the political parties.

In Ondo Central, the contest between the APC’s Adeniyi Adegbonmire and the ADC’s Ayo Akinyelure presents an interesting political battle.

Akinyelure, a former senator who represented the district between 2011 and 2015, is seeking a return to the Senate, while Adegbonmire is seeking to retain the seat for the APC in 2027. The contest will bring their political records, individual structures, accessibility and ability to mobilise voters across the district’s six local government areas into focus.

The emergence of other candidates, including those of the NDC and APM also introduces another dimension to the race.

In Ondo North, incumbent senator Olajide Ipinsagba faces competition from candidates of other parties, including Adenekan Olateru-Olagbegi of the PDP, Foluso Mayowa Adefemi of the ADC, and Ajipe Alex of Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA)

Ipinsagba’s performance in office, relationship with his constituents and ability to retain the support of the APC’s political structures will be important issues in the contest. For the opposition, the challenge will be to build a formidable grassroots network capable of translating dissatisfaction with the ruling party into electoral support.

Ipinsagba’s chances of returning to the Senate may be threatened by growing dissatisfaction over his first-term performance, particularly among constituents who believe his legislative impact and contribution to the development of Ondo North have fallen short of expectations.

Critics have questioned his visibility, effectiveness in attracting major federal projects and response to pressing constituency needs. Also th Internal APC divisions, grievances arising from the party primaries and possible resentment among aggrieved aspirants could further weaken his re-election bid. Unless he reconciles dissatisfied party stakeholders and convinces voters of his achievements, his political connections may not be enough to secure a second term.

However, his political advantage may also be strengthened by his position as the APC candidate and his relationship with influential party figures, particularly Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. But his re-election prospects will depend largely on his ability to unite party members, address internal grievances and convince constituents that his first term has justified another mandate.

Ondo South equally presents an interesting contest involving the APC’s Isaac Kekemeke, the ADC’s Nicholas Tofowomo and the PDP’s Mathew Oyerinmade, among other candidates. The district, which has considerable political and economic significance to the state, is expected to witness competition among the different political camps.

Kekemeke’s experience in party administration and political organisation will be an important factor, while Tofowomo who represents the district between 2019 and 2023 and Oyerinmade will be looking to mobilise their individual political followings and existing structures.

The emergence of Oyerinmade on the PDP platform after failing to secure the APC ticket has made the Ondo South contest particularly significant to the ruling party’s internal political calculations.

However, considering that Kekemeke’s senatorial ambition in Ondo South is backed by his extensive political experience, having served as Secretary to the State Government, Attorney-General, APC state chairman and National Vice Chairman, South-West.

His experience in governance and party administration, coupled with endorsements from political stakeholders from within and outside the state and across the six local government areas, could strengthen his campaign.

Another factor is his relationship with Aiyedatiwa and his standing within the APC, which could help him mobilise party structures across the district. However, reports of support from some Ondo South APC leaders for PDP aspirant Oyerinmade suggest that party unity remains a major issue. The contest will also test whether the APC can retain the support of its members in the district or whether some aggrieved stakeholders will align with opposition candidates.

House of Representatives: The real test of grassroots loyalty

The nine House of Representatives constituencies will provide another important test of the political strength of the competing parties.

The APC’s candidate-substitution controversy affected several constituencies, particularly where serving lawmakers seeking re-election were displaced by other aspirants.

The political calculations in Idanre/Ifedore, Okitipupa/Irele, Ilaje/Ese-Odo, Akure North/Akure South and Ondo East/Ondo West have attracted attention because of the competing interests surrounding the emergence of candidates.

Among the APC candidates on the revised list are Timehin Adelegbe for Owo/Ose, Okunjimi Odimayo for Okitipupa/Irele, Donald Ojogo for Ilaje/Ese-Odo, Festus Akingbaso for Idanre/Ifedore, Michael Akintomide for Ondo East/Ondo West and Festus Adefiranye for Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo.

Other candidates, including Ifeoluwa Ehindero, Adegboyega Adefarati, Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole are also part of the party’s revised arrangement. The changes have created different political equations across the constituencies, particularly where displaced aspirants still command considerable support among party members.

The Idanre/Ifedore contest is particularly interesting because the APC’s Festus Akingbaso faces a challenge from Adefisoye, who is now contesting on the SDP platform.

The contest was between the duo in 2023, with Akingbaso from PDP then, defeating Adefisoye

The situation presents a test of whether the APC can retain the support of its grassroots members in a constituency where a former aspirant is now contesting against its recognised candidate.

This could also play out in Ilaje/Ese-Odo, the emergence of Mafimisebi on the PDP platform against the APC’s Donald Ojogo introduces another dimension to the contest.

Ojogo’s major challenge ahead of the 2027 Ilaje/Ese-Odo House of Representatives election is the lingering discontent within the APC following the controversial party primary and his emergence through the National Working Committee’s review. The legal challenge instituted by aggrieved aspirant David Akingboye over his nomination could also create uncertainty and deepen divisions within the party.

But the real concern is the possibility of internal sabotage, particularly if supporters of displaced aspirants refuse to support his candidacy. His ability to reconcile aggrieved party members, rebuild grassroots confidence and secure the backing of influential political blocs across Ilaje and Ese-Odo will be crucial to his campaign.

This same political dynamics could also play out in other constituencies where aggrieved aspirants have relationships with party members and grassroots mobilisers.

In an election where local structures, polling agents and ward-level mobilisation are critical, the ruling party may find it difficult to achieve its desired results if its members remain divided over the emergence of candidates.

The challenge is therefore not only to present candidates but also to persuade those who lost the primaries to support the party’s final choices.

Opposition parties and the opportunity before them

For the opposition parties, particularly the ADC, PDP and SDP, the APC’s internal disagreements present an opportunity to expand their electoral fortunes. The ADC’s emergence as a platform for some established political figures, including Akinyelure and Tofowomo, has added to the competition in the senatorial districts.

The PDP also retains political structures and influential figures across the state, with the emergence of Oyerinmade and Mafimisebi adding to its political calculations in Ondo South and Ilaje/Ese-Odo. The SDP has equally attracted attention through Adefisoye’s emergence as its candidate for Idanre/Ifedore.

However, the opposition cannot rely solely on the APC’s crisis to secure electoral gains. It must demonstrate organisational capacity, present credible candidates, establish effective polling-unit structures and convince voters that it offers a viable alternative.

The fragmentation of opposition votes among several parties could also work to the advantage of the APC, particularly in constituencies where the ruling party maintains a strong electoral base. The opposition parties must therefore contend with their own internal challenges while seeking to convert the APC’s disagreements into electoral opportunities.

For the APC, the concern is that the emergence of former aspirants on rival platforms could make the contest more difficult, especially where such candidates retain the support of people who participated in the party’s earlier nomination process.

Tinubu’s re-election and the wider political calculation

The National Assembly elections in Ondo State also carry implications for Tinubu’s re-election project. The APC leadership in the state has repeatedly expressed its intention to deliver substantial support for the President in 2027, with Aiyedatiwa and other political leaders setting ambitious mobilisation targets.

However, the emerging divisions raise questions about how the party intends to coordinate presidential and legislative campaigns in constituencies where its members are supporting different candidates. The Rainbow Coalition controversy has made the situation more complicated because some political actors believe that support for Tinubu should not necessarily be tied to support for every APC candidate.

Others insist that the party’s candidates at all levels must receive the same commitment from members if the APC is to retain political power. This disagreement could have implications beyond the National Assembly elections, particularly as the party also begins positioning itself for future political contests in the state.

The 2027 elections will therefore provide an opportunity to assess the extent of the governor’s political influence, the strength of Tunji-Ojo’s network and the ability of other established political blocs to mobilise support independently of the state party structure.

Who wins the battle of wits?

The unfolding political drama in Ondo State presents a test for the major political actors and their respective political structures. For Aiyedatiwa, the elections will provide an opportunity to demonstrate that his leadership of the APC goes beyond occupying the Government House and that he can bring competing interests together under a common political platform.

For Tunji-Ojo and other influential stakeholders, the contest will equally bring their political networks and capacity for mobilisation into focus.

The APC national leadership also faces the challenge of ensuring that its decisions on candidate selection do not become a source of prolonged division capable of affecting the party’s electoral fortunes.

The former aspirants now flying the flags of opposition parties will be seeking to demonstrate that their political relevance is not dependent on the platforms from which they emerged.

More importantly, the National Assembly candidates will need the cooperation of party leaders, ward structures, grassroots mobilisers and other stakeholders to prosecute their campaigns effectively.

The absence of virtually all the party’s National Assembly candidates at the campaign council inauguration, the allegations of anti-party activities, the controversy surrounding the Rainbow Coalition and the disagreement over election funds all point to a common challenge: the need to rebuild confidence among the different political tendencies within the APC.

The opposition parties, meanwhile, have an opportunity to turn the ruling party’s internal disagreements into a credible electoral challenge, although their own organisational capacity and political cohesion will also be tested.

The central question is whether the APC’s influential blocs can put aside their differences before the elections or whether the struggle for political supremacy will continue to shape the fortunes of its candidates.

Will Aiyedatiwa succeed in bringing the competing interests under one political umbrella? Will the influential political networks find common ground in the interest of the party? Can the APC persuade aggrieved aspirants and their supporters to return to the fold, or will the opposition parties benefit from the divisions?

For now, Ondo’s National Assembly battle remains a contest of political influence, loyalty, strategy and survival. The unfolding contest will not only determine the occupants of the state’s 12 seats in the National Assembly but will also offer an important indication of the balance of political power within Ondo APC and the capacity of its leaders to manage competing interests ahead of future elections.