NASS asks level 10 staff to work from home, as legislators set to resume plenary

The management of the National Assembly (NASS) has directed all the staff and legislative aides on Salary Grade Level 10 and below to stay away from work until further notice.

The directive was contained in a memo titled: ‘Resumption of work to normal full working hours in the National Assembly’, dated 11th September 2020, with Ref. No: NASS/HR&SD/189 signed by the acting Secretary, Directorate of Human Resources and Staff Development, Elder Felix Orumwense.

Recall that the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mr Ojo Amos, had in a memo sent to all the 109 Senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives, announced the extension of resumption of legislative activities from Tuesday, 15th September 2020 to 29th September 2020.

The circular signed by Elder Orumwense was addressed to the Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly; Clerk of the Senate; Clerk of the House of Representatives; Secretary, Special Duties; Secretary, Legal Services; Secretary, Finance & Accounts; Secretary, Health Services; Secretary, Procurement, Estate & Works; Secretary, Information & Research; Secretary, Planning & Legislative Budget; Secretary, Inter-Parliamentary Relations & Protocol as well as all Directors and Staff.

“In furtherance to the above objective, I am directed to inform all Staff of the National Assembly as detailed below: All staff, including Legislative Aides on Salary Grade Level 12 and above are to resume normal working hours in the office from 8 am and close at 4 pm on Mondays to Fridays with immediate effect.

“All Staff on SLG 10 and below are, however, to remain at their various homes and continue to work from there until further notice, except those on essential duties with designated permits and those, so authorized,” the circular read.

In order to ensure compliance, Elder Orumwense urged all the concerned officials to “bring the content of this circular to the staff under you for their information, and strict compliance.”

In a related development, the National Assembly management via a circular titled: ‘Mandatory wearing of ID card’, with Ref. No: NASS/HR&SD/189 and dated 11th September 2020, directed all the staff to display their official identification card during the working hours.

“It is observed that staff are in the habit of not mounting on their staff ID card and those not wearing the appropriate ID card with Blue Tag.

“In view of this, I am directed to inform you that it is mandatory for staff to put on their ID card within the premises of the National Assembly complex.

“Also note that you will not be granted access to the complex without your ID card,” Elder Orumwense warned.