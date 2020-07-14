NASS aborts NDDC budget defence over “missing” N143bn
There is no end in sight to the controversy trailing the financial statement of the Federal Government intervention agency for oil-producing states, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as a joint committee of the National Assembly abruptly adjourned its sitting on Tuesday.
The action of the federal lawmakers was sequel to the discrepancy observed in the expenditure of the Commission in the course of the 2020 Budget proposal presented by the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC led by Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei.
The acting Managing Director had led his team to the National Assembly complex to defend 2019 budget expenditure and also present the 2020 budget proposal.
Professor Pondei told the lawmakers that the Commission received N305.5bn as revenue in the 2019 and spent N122bn from the amount received with the balance of N183.2bn.
He said: “In compliance with the provision of the 2019 Appropriation Act, we implemented the 2019 capital budget till May 31
“On the expenditure side, 2019 budget implementation was hindered by the delay in its approval and release coupled with the COVID-19 global pandemic
“Only recurrent expenditure which runs from January 1st – December 31st 2019 was implemented substantially.”
The Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on NDDC, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, however, faulted the 2019 budget report of the Commission as he disclosed that the report submitted to the Joint Committee only revealed N40 billion.
Professor Pondei subsequently requested the withdrawal of 2019 budget details in order to address the issue of discrepancies raised by Hon. Tunji-Ojo in the budget.
The Chairman of Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaboshi later pacified his agitated colleagues before adjourning the budget presentation till next week Tuesday.
