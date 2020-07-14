NASS aborts NDDC budget defence over “missing” N143bn

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
NDDC, NASS, corruption evidence, assembly, age, bill, workforce, SIP, National Assembly, bill, Amnesty, at
NASS

There is no end in sight to the controversy trailing the financial statement of the Federal Government intervention agency for oil-producing states, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as a joint committee of the National Assembly abruptly adjourned its sitting on Tuesday.

The action of the federal lawmakers was sequel to the discrepancy observed in the expenditure of the Commission in the course of the 2020 Budget proposal presented by the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC led by Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei.

The acting Managing Director had led his team to the National Assembly complex to defend 2019 budget expenditure and also present the 2020 budget proposal.

Professor Pondei told the lawmakers that the Commission received N305.5bn as revenue in the 2019 and spent N122bn from the amount received with the balance of N183.2bn.

ALSO READ: Reps okay establishment of Federal Polytechnic Zandi, Plateau state

He said: “In compliance with the provision of the 2019 Appropriation Act, we implemented the 2019 capital budget till May 31

“On the expenditure side, 2019 budget implementation was hindered by the delay in its approval and release coupled with the COVID-19 global pandemic

“Only recurrent expenditure which runs from January 1st – December 31st 2019 was implemented substantially.”

The Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on NDDC, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, however, faulted the 2019 budget report of the Commission as he disclosed that the report submitted to the Joint Committee only revealed N40 billion.

Professor Pondei subsequently requested the withdrawal of 2019 budget details in order to address the issue of discrepancies raised by Hon. Tunji-Ojo in the budget.

The Chairman of Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaboshi later pacified his agitated colleagues before adjourning the budget presentation till next week Tuesday.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

All Nigerians Should Get Tested For COVID-19  – PTF
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has recommended testing of all Nigerians as a way to track the prevalence of coronavirus infection and understand how to tackle it… Read Full Story
The cold war between the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs took a new twist on Monday as the management of the Federal government intervention agency declined appearance before the latter… Read Full Story
He said a sporadic shootout with the One Million Boys gang occurred when men of Operation Burst moved in to rescue the victim who was kidnapped by the gang and kept in an abandoned building in the area… Read Full Story
Over 75 concerned civil society organisations and environmental groups in Nigeria and outside have condemned the plans to introduce Genetically Modified mosquitoes into Nigeria… Read Full Story
The Osun government has approved easing of lockdown imposed on four local government areas in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus… Read Full Story
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has warned against the plan by some state governments to reopen schools, saying that any attempt at reopening schools at any level within this period is premature… Read Full Story
It was around 4:30 pm. We had just finished observing missed salat (prayer) after arriving Saki, Oke-Ogun’s commercial nerve centre, from Ibadan. It was a 140-kilometre journey. We had stopped over at Iseyin, the gateway to Oke-Ogun from Ibadan and Oyo, to eat a meal made from cassava flour… Read Full Story
LAST week, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) reported an explosion at its Benin River Valve Oil Mining Lease OML 40 operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), its subsidiary, on behalf of the NPDC/ ELEREST joint venture. According to the NNPC spokesman… Read Full Story
I am angry and indeed outraged, after watching the video clip of Mrs Joy Nuineh, the former head of the Interim Management Committee of the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, on the monumental corruption going on in that organisation that was set up to be an interventionist agency for the development of… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

Fayemi commends IGP over creation of new zonal command

Latest News

Oyo Assembly summons Water Corporation boss, contractors over failed N10 billion…

Latest News

No plans to merge Population Commission with other data collecting agencies ―…

Latest News

FG donates rice processing equipment to Ogun govt

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More