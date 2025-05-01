NASIA honours Islamic scholar for promoting peaceful knowledge

The Nigerian Army School of Islamic Affairs (NASIA) has conferred an award of honour on renowned Islamic scholar Professor Sani Umar Riyar Lemo for his contributions to teaching Islamic knowledge without extremism.

The award was presented by NASIA’s Commander, Brigadier General AY Emekomo, in recognition of Professor Lemo’s efforts in promoting balanced Islamic knowledge and keeping Muslims away from extremism.

According to Brigadier General Emekomo, Professor Lemo has devoted his life to creating awareness and educating Muslims on the right path of Islam.

He described the professor as courageous, gentle, and hardworking, with wide acceptance and respect within and outside the country.

In his response, Professor Lemo thanked NASIA and the commandant for the recognition, emphasising that Islam means peace.

“Islam always advocates and promotes peace, unity, and helping one another. A Muslim is peaceful, gentle, and patient,” he said.

Professor Lemo also noted that the presence of “bad eggs” in any society, including Islam, does not define the entire community.

“There are bad eggs in any society, the same thing in Islam, so having bad eggs in Islam doesn’t mean all Muslims or Islam is bad,” he said.

