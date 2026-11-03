NASHGODAN calls for nationwide community-based feed banks for livestock farmers

The National Sheep and Goat Development Association of Nigeria (NASHGODAN) has called on the Federal Government to establish community-based feed banks nationwide to provide livestock farmers with affordable, quality and readily available animal feed.

The association’s National President, Abdullateef Ahmed, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, amid rising livestock feed costs and concerns over the sustainability of sheep and goat farming.

Ahmed urged all tiers of government to collaborate with financial institutions, development partners, feed manufacturers and research institutions to develop lasting solutions to the increasing cost of livestock feed.

He said Nigeria could make significant progress towards affordable livestock feed by combining government support with private sector investment.

According to him, such collaboration would enable sheep and goat farmers to access adequate, safe and nutritious feed at prices that would allow them to sustain their businesses.

He recommended that the government promote locally available feed resources, establish community-based feed banks, encourage fodder production and improve feed storage and preservation.

“Government should support the feed, empower the farmers, strengthen livestock production and secure Nigeria’s food future,” he said.

Ahmed described livestock feed as one of the most important determinants of productivity, profitability and sustainability in the livestock business.

He said access to affordable, nutritious and readily available feed was essential for healthy animal growth, reproduction and the production of quality meat.

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However, he expressed concern over the rising and sometimes unstable prices of feed and raw materials, describing the situation as a major challenge for livestock farmers across the country.

According to him, feed prices in early October varied considerably depending on location, supplier, quality, quantity purchased and transportation costs.

He warned that the rising cost of feed threatened the sustainability of sheep and goat farming and could weaken smallholder farmers if left unaddressed.

Ahmed added that the situation could discourage young people from venturing into livestock farming, reduce the supply of market-ready animals and increase pressure on food affordability.

Speaking on the economic consequences, he said smallholder farmers, who account for a significant share of Nigeria’s sheep and goat production, were particularly vulnerable.

“Smallholder farmers who constitute an important part of Nigeria’s sheep and goat production system are particularly vulnerable.

“Sheep and goats provide meat, income, employment, manure and security to households in Nigeria. They also play an important role during festive periods.

“When feed becomes too expensive, farmers will reduce the quantity offered to their animals. This can lead to poor growth, reduced reproduction, disease vulnerability, increased mortality and lower profit,” he said.

He listed other consequences of high feed prices to include increased production costs, slower animal growth, lower market weight and reduced participation by women and young farmers.

Ahmed said the situation could also contribute to high mortality among young animals, higher prices of meat and other livestock products, and threats to national food security.

He identified the high cost of maize and soybean, transportation and distribution expenses, and seasonal shortages of pasture and fodder as major factors driving up feed prices.

The NASHGODAN president reaffirmed the association’s commitment to working with the government and other stakeholders to address the challenges facing livestock farmers.

He said the association would identify and mobilise farmers, organise training programmes and support the development of community-based feed banks.

Ahmed added that NASHGODAN would collect information on feed prices, promote the participation of women and young people, and monitor and evaluate government interventions to ensure public investments delivered measurable benefits to livestock farmers.