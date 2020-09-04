NASFAT’s zakat organ disburses N40m to indigents

THE NASFAT Agency for Zakat and Sadaqat (NAZAS), a charitable establishment under the Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fathi Society (NASFAT), has disbursed N40 million in equipment and cash to deserving indigents across Lagos State in furtherance of its promotion of the institution of zakat and alleviation of poverty among members of the ummah and the society at large.

During the disbursement ceremony held in Lagos last week, the chairman of NAZAS, Afeez Bakare, described the foundation as a credible platform for the collection, distribution, administration and management of charity for the benefit of members of the Muslim faith as well as non-Muslims.

He said NAZAS had remained steadfast in its mission to help save and improve lives despite the havoc wreaked on the economy by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The economy of the country has also taken a hit as a result of COVID-19. People’s livelihoods have been eroded within this period. As an agency that looks at charity, we have a lot more responsibility than we have ever had at this point in time,” Bakare said.

He stated that charity organisations have greater responsibility during the pandemic and need to work harder to help the poor.

“We just need to look at how people can be more amenable to giving during the pandemic because we have about 40 per cent of people below the poverty line and that has even worsened with COVID-19.

“NAZAS is living up to its responsibility of reaching out to the donors and widening relationships with people who in spite of what is happening in the economy at this point are more blessed than they have always been,” he noted.

He said NAZAS had continued to increase in terms of zakat proceeds despite the economic downturn.

The chief missioner of NASFAT, Imam Mahroof Abdul-Azeez Onike, underscored the need for the beneficiaries to use the equipment and funds given to them to improve their economic status and set themselves on the path of financial freedom.

“Zakat distribution is a demonstration of the fact that Islam is a way of life, which is in line with NASFAT’s Health, Education, Livelihood and Da’wah (HELD) policy,” Imam Onike noted.

He urged eligible Muslims to be alive to the duty of regularly paying zakat, a pillar of Islam, in order to better the lot of underprivileged Muslims and earn the pleasure of Allah as reward.

“We must ensure that wherever we find ourselves as Muslims, people in our environment must live a good life, regardless of their faith, sex or status,” he stated.

The national president of NASFAT, Alhaji Niyi Yusuf, praised Allah for making the disbursement a reality and commended the donors.

Alhaji Yusuf, represented by the National Women Affairs secretary, Alhaja Suwebat Bola Kupolati, noted that the proceeds were donated by different donors to NASFAT to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

“There are eight categories of beneficiaries as stated in the Qur’an and that is the step that NASFAT has been taking all the years. I believe this is the reason why Allah is continuously blessing NASFAT to continue to receive zakat from the donors and for donors to bring their zakat to NASFAT,” he noted.

A beneficiary, Rashidat Toyin Anomo, commended NASFAT’s effort at bridging the gap between the rich and the poor and prayed for the donors.

