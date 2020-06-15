NASFAT visits family of slain Ibadan student

The Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), on Sunday, visited the family of Miss Barakat Bello, the slain student of the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Ibadan.

A delegation of the Muslim prayer organisation, led by its missioner in Oyo Zone, Alhaji Sa’adudeen Adekilekun, paid a condolence visit to the family at their residence in the Kara Market area in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Barakat was attacked, raped and murdered about two weeks ago on the premises of her parents’ house.

Adekilekun urged the family to take solace in the truth that only God gives and takes life and that what happened to their daughter was not without His knowing.

He prayed for the family and beseeched God to console them on their loss.

The cleric called on the people to be security conscious at all times and charged evil-minded individuals to change their way and return to God.

The Oyo zonal secretary of NASFAT, Alhaji AbdulWasiu AbdulGaniy, said the visit was on the directive of the organisation’s president, Alhaji Olaniyi Yusuf and national missioner, Alhaji Ma’aruf Abdul-Azeez Onike.

He said the NASFAT leaders directed the delegation to tell the family that the organisation was ready to assist the family as much as it could.

In their separate remarks, the National Children Affairs Secretary, Alhaja Faoziyat Lawal and the Zonal Women Leader, Alhaja Aminat Ahmed, charged the family not to relent in holding on to God.

“On behalf the women wing of NASFAT, as directed by the National Women Affairs Secretary, Alhaja Aduke Kupolati, we pray Almighty God to grant Barakat Aljanah Firdaos and the family the fortitude to bear this great loss,” Alhaja Lawal said.

In her response, Barakat’s mother, Mrs Kafayat Bello, thanked NASFAT for the visit and offer of assistance.

She had received the delegation alongside her husband, Mr Kazeem Bello and other members of the family.

