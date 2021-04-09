NASFAT, UNICEF collaborate to tackle violence against women, girls

A foremost Islamic organisation, Nasrulahi-L- Fatih Society (NASFAT), in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), is set to commence a campaign to tackle violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

The partnership, according to a statement signed by the spokesman of the organisation, Akeem Yusuf, is aimed at providing a bigger platform and opportunity to enhance commitment to stamping out various forms of violence and abuses against women and girls in society.

The statement reads in part: “Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) is an abuse of rights that poses consequences on the health and wellbeing of the survivors or death of the victims.

“This partnership will be for three months – from April to June 2021– and the campaign will be taken to communities across Nigeria in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) viz: Lagos in the South West, Cross River in the South South, Ebonyi in the South East, Adamawa in the North East, Sokoto in the North west and Abuja in the North Central.

“The programme focuses on educating the stakeholders of the society, advocacy visits to religious and community leaders, sensitisation programmes for men, women and youth leaders on ending violence against women and girls in order to curb gender-based violence.

“The sensitisation exercise will be taken to selected schools in the focus states as well as madrasahs to educate the boys and girls on how to identify actions that constitute violence, protect themselves and report.

“Boys will also be sensitised on the need for them to be the protectors and not perpetrators of the evil acts. The World Health Organisation, WHO (2014) and World Bank (2018) reported that 35 per cent of females globally have experienced one form of violence or the other in Nigeria, harmful practices against women is underlined by socio-cultural beliefs and practices

“Violence Against Children, VAC survey (NPCPC 2014) asserted that violence against girl-child is widespread in the country. One amongst five girls have experienced physical violence and 25 per cent have experienced sexual violence.”

The president of NASFAT, Mr Niyi Yusuf, said that all efforts at ensuring the welfare of the citizens were in line with the focus and policy thrust of NASFAT, which is HELD (Health, Education, Livelihood Da’wah).

“The society is fully committed to the well-being of its members and the general public. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said ‘if any one of you sees what is not good, he should correct or change it with his hands. If he cannot do that, he should use his tongue’

“Islam is a religion of peace rooted in kindness and fair treatment of mankind and would not accept any form of abuse regardless of gender, particularly abuse of women and girls in the society.

“NASFAT therefore enjoins all human beings, irrespective of race, tribe or religion, to reject the negative attitude of subjecting women and girls to any form of violence and abuse because of the devastating effects,” Yusuf said.

