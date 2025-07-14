NASFAT UK to parents: Refrain from choosing careers for your children

The Missioner of the United Kingdom and Ireland Zone of the Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Sheikh Muyideen Ibuowo, has urged parents to refrain from choosing careers for their children, saying that refraining from such would help them become independent and successful in life.

Sheikh Ibuowo gave this charge during the 1st Anniversary Celebration of the Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT) Swansea Group, themed: “Harnessing Self-Esteem as a Pivot for Youth Empowerment and Sustainable Success,” held at Swansea Central Mosque, St. Helen’s Road, Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom.

The missionary emphasized that youth is a stage of life, noting that the period between the ages of 15 and 39 is a critical time during which parents must be sensitive, patient, provide proper monitoring, listen, show love, and stay close to their children for proper upbringing.

Ibuowo stressed that many children in society today were on the wrong path in life because parents were adamant in choosing careers for them, which negatively affected their self-esteem.

According to the Islamic scholar, many parents have become disconnected from the moral understanding of their children due to the neglect of native languages in favour of foreign languages, emphasising that “the mother tongue is the first identity of a child and the language through which children initially develop self-esteem, confidence, independence, cultural values, knowledge of Islam, and moral discipline.”

Ibuowo, therefore, urged parents to stop forcing foreign languages on their children, saying that they should equally avoid competing with neighbours and friends in deciding their children’s career paths as, according to him, such behaviour kills children’s self-esteem and causes them to lose track of becoming future leaders.

On the current Yoruba Nationalist Movement, the missioner said the body had lost its direction, emphasizing that the fight for the Yoruba nation should start from universities where subjects like Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Geography, and Computer Science should be taught in the Yoruba language.

He expressed the belief that adopting this approach would prepare children better for the future and build their self-esteem to face life’s challenges.

The Islamic scholar concluded that the success of any society depended on the success of its youth, pointing out that the failure of a society reflects the inability of its youth.

This was just as noted that parents’ prayers played a vital role in guiding their children towards success, urging for continue daily prayers from parents for their children.

Quoting the Prophet of Almighty Allah (Prophet Isa), who said, “Let the children come,” Ibuowo said the commandment reinforces the idea that a child’s role in life determines the overall success of the society.

In his opening speech, Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Daud Hamzat, represented by the Vice Chairman of NASFAT UK and Ireland Zone, Alhaji Rauf Mohammed Noah, welcomed everyone to the anniversary celebration and congratulated the members, particularly those of the Swansea Group, for their dedication, sacrifice, contributions, unity, and family values, assuring that Islam would continue to flourish.

Hamzat shared the history of the NASFAT Swansea Coordinator’s journey within the organisation, emphasising that growth within NASFAT was possible through dedication and commitment.

He highlighted that NASFAT was guided by principles rooted in the Qur’an and Sunnah, saying that any rule that contradicts them is null and void.

He encouraged the Swansea Group to aspire to branch status, saying that only branches can be fully integrated into the zonal structure.

Besides, he advised members to maintain unity and emphasized the importance of establishing an Advisory Council of Elders, noting its guidance was invaluable.

Dr. Hamzat also stressed the need for a youth executive, noting that several zonal activities such as Sports Day, Winter Camp, Family Retreat, and Joint Night of Majesty (Lailatul Qadr) required youth participation.

The chairman of the occasion, while acknowledging that there would be challenges ahead, however, urged everyone to work hard to transform the Swansea Group into a full-fledged branch.

Earlier in the Welcome Address, NASFAT Swansea Group Coordinator, Brother Abdulfatai Omotunde, praised Almighty Allah and expressed deep joy and fulfillment at the historic gathering.

Omotunde quickly recalled that what once seemed nearly impossible had become a beautiful reality through Allah’s grace, emphasizing that offering Asalatul remained a powerful tool for both personal and communal spiritual upliftment.

He further recalled that the vision for NASFAT Swansea began to form in his heart the very first day he attended a Jumah service in the UK and saw fellow Nigerian Muslims, saying that such observation registered in him “a strong need not just for companionship, but for a space where Muslims could come together regularly, support one another, pray as one Ummah, and raise children grounded in Islamic teachings within a Western society.”

Brother Omotunde noted that he was convinced that NASFAT, with its structured focus on spiritual growth, societal development, and communal responsibility, was the best platform to nurture that vision.

He urged all members, elders, and guests to see the gathering not just as a celebration, but a reaffirmation of their shared commitment to serve Allah sincerely, uplift the Ummah through knowledge and prayer, and secure the future of their children in line with Islamic values.

Other Activities at the event, include the presentation of NASFAT Asalatul Prayer Books by the executives of the Pages Walk Branch (UK) to the Swansea Group.

The NASFAT Pageswalk Branch Women Affairs Secretary UK, Alhaja Mutiat Adekunle Bello to the Women Coordinator NASFAT Swansea Group, Sister Samiat Jokogbola-Shaibu.