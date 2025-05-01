NASFAT UK, cleric blame youth social vices on poor parental upbringing

The United Kingdom (UK) Chapter of the Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) and renowned cleric Ahmad Olaoti-Olore have attributed the rising cases of social vices among youths to inadequate moral training from parents globally.

Both NASFAT and the Muslim cleric expressed this view at a special lecture organised in Swansea, UK, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of NASFAT, themed “The Role of Parents and the Challenges They Face in the Modern World.” They noted that if children received proper parental care and moral upbringing from their families, crime and social vices among youths would not have escalated to their current levels.

They advocated that parents and guardians in the 21st century must uphold their responsibilities in building a better society, irrespective of race or tribe.

Speaking at the occasion, the Coordinator of NASFAT Swansea Group, Abdulfatai Omotunde, disclosed that the religious group would commence weekly Modirasat (Arabic classes) to assist parents in instilling morals in the future generation.

Omotunde stated that this initiative would complement the Sunday Asalatul prayers and provide opportunities for children in the Western world to receive proper Islamic education and cultural upbringing for a better future society.

Olaoti-Olore, in his remarks, argued that the weather system and society of the 1920s were not significantly different from today’s world, asserting that the real change lies in parenting styles, which need to be addressed.

The cleric noted that many of the challenges facing the modern world, particularly those related to morality and negative social influences, stem from parenting. He emphasised that parents serve as the mirrors of society, playing a critical role in shaping the future.

Sheikh Olaoti outlined three foundational stages in a child’s upbringing, stressing that children between the ages of 0 and 6 need to be taught by their parents proper hygiene, eating habits, communication development, and other essential life skills.

Guidance Stage (Ages 6–18): Here, parents must monitor their children’s activities, including feedback from school and Arabic classes, the type of content they consume, their friendships, and the values parents themselves exhibit.

Independence Stage (Ages 18–24): This phase involves granting appropriate independence while emphasising values such as modesty in dressing, financial responsibility, accountability, public conduct, a growth mindset, contentment, sacrifice, teamwork, humility, consciousness of Allah, and societal security.

The cleric explained that these characteristics reflect the roles of parents and children and ultimately manifest in society.

“A failure in these foundational stages is evident in the behavioural problems often showcased on social media and in communities,” he said.

Olaoti-Olore further stressed that the growing lack of public decorum does not stem from governments or educators but rather from parental failure, adding, “The moral values of our forefathers were passed down to us, but today’s parents have failed to uphold these responsibilities, leading to the challenges we now face in our homes and communities.”

He, however, stated that the only path to restoring peace, respect, dignity, love, and a better society is for parents to reflect on where things went wrong and begin corrective actions.

“This is the only way we can build a society we can all be proud of,” Olaoti-Olore concluded.

