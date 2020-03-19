NASFAT suspends 25th-anniversary celebrations over coronavirus pandemic

Popular Islamic religious group, NASFAT, has announced that as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, it has suspended all programs of its 25th-anniversary celebrations immediately except the tree planting exercise scheduled to hold at Port-Harcourt and Aseese, adding that these are to hold as scheduled with a caveat that the total attendance must be less than 50 persons and social distancing observed with spaces between attendees

NASFAT, in a statement signed by its president, Alhaji Olaniyi Yusuf, on Thursday, added further added that with effect from March 19, the focus of the society will now be only on programs that can be done virtually electronically online or with less than 50 persons while all activities with the likelihood of attracting 50 or more people will be suspended till further notice.

According to the group, the decision is a sequel to the emergency meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC), on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, and in view of the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic which was held to review the latest guidance available from state and federal government authorities.

“In particular, the NEC’s attention was drawn to the recent directives of the Lagos and Ogun State Governments and Federal House of Representatives announcing the banning of In-Person gatherings with more than 50 persons, shutdown of schools in Lagos state among other actions,” the group said, adding that all electronic or online 25th anniversary programs like daily ePoster, MyNASFAT Story, essay competition and NASFATBUILD will continue as scheduled.

“Each NASFAT educational institution should follow the directives of the state government/education ministries to determine when to shut down; each NASFAT school to name a competent staff as COVID-19 focus person with responsibility for monitoring health and hygiene of pupils and staff till term examination is completed or school closure by the government.

“Each school is to procure/provide infrared thermometers, hand sanitisers and encourage social distancing as appropriate. All Jumuah service, tafsir session and Tahajudd program on Fridays at all our mosques/locations are hereby suspended immediately. Asalatu service at all our branch/group locations is also suspended immediately.

“The society and its officials will not be involved in any other gathering including training, conference, wedding, special prayers, birthday celebrations, funeral, etc. that would involve more than 50 persons until this pandemic is brought under control. Each zone, branch, and group of NASFAT is to setup an emergency coordination team – to include the health services secretary, welfare secretary, missionary, security secretary, public relations secretary and women affairs secretary – to be responsible for monitoring the situation, tracking the welfare of our members, ensuring compliance to all lawful directives of government authorities and recommending appropriate actions for the consideration of the executives.

“With the quest not to leave our members in a spiritual and educational void, we will provide information in the coming days about virtual/online Asalatu sessions in locations with required infrastructure and for members that are able to join. We enjoin all our members to maintain all COVID-19 etiquettes such as social distancing and observe a high standard of personal hygiene, including handwashing regularly with soap, use of sanitisers, cover your cough or sneeze with tissue, avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick or with high fever, stay at home if you experience respiratory symptoms like dry cough, difficulty in breathing, running nose or fever, and seek professional medical help or contact NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control),” the group said.