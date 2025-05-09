NASFAT holds anniversary lecture, charges Muslims

PRESIDENT of the Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT) Worldwide, Alhaji Abdul-Wahid Abdul-Rauf, has called on Muslims to be advocates for the underprivileged and the oppressed in society.

He also encouraged Muslims to be courageous in tackling injustice and to remain focused on helping people to find solutions to their challenges.

Abdul-Rauf made the call at the 30th anniversary lecture of the organisation, held at the main auditorium of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, Lagos.

In his opening remarks, Abdul-Rauf stated that the event symbolised not just a mere celebration or congregation of individuals, but a convergence of hearts, minds and aspirations to navigate the challenges of the modern world with resilience, wisdom and faith.

According to him, NASFAT, over the past 30 years, has delivered welfare and community services at a sufficient pace to adapt to emerging challenges in society.

He added, “With the establishment of 28 primary schools, eight secondary schools, five healthcare centres and Fountain University, Osogbo, NASFAT has stayed true to its mission of peace, discipline and service to humanity.

“We have undergone a comprehensive modernisation and rebranding phase, which has seen our organisation establish a stronger online presence, re-energise our digital, marketing and communication channels, enhance organisational transparency and build stronger ties with the community.”

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, represented by Dr. Tope Fashua, praised NASFAT for its consistent investment in faith-based education, moral values and social responsibility, adding, “Islam must not only guide our worship but also inspire bold solutions in governance, entrepreneurship and education.”

In his lecture, former Lagos State governor, Babatunde Fashola, said NASFAT is not just about faith, but also an organisation that is well positioned in areas such as dawah propagation, financial inclusion and entrepreneurship.

Fashola said, “It is not just about faith, as it has shown. NASFAT is also a civic society organisation imparting and nurturing values. It is a civic institution, a moral conscience and a spiritual organisation which speaks the language of the people and understands their rhythms. This is because NASFAT has earned the trust of the people.

“After 30 years, what next? NASFAT should create a leadership academy for young African Muslim professionals. A new generation of Muslim professionals equipped with faith, ethics, and intelligence is the purpose that academy would serve.

“It should also champion digital literacy as part of its empowerment agenda. Africa’s future lies in young minds and growing institutions, and this is one of the most compelling reasons NASFAT should be heading in this direction.”

In his welcome address, the chairman of the occasion, Dr. Wale Babalakin, congratulated NASFAT on its landmark achievements.

Babalakin said, “When NASFAT started 30 years ago, I was one of those who felt you were just another Islamic society that would lack staff, be mediocre, and later disappear. But NASFAT has consistently grown over the last 30 years. This is commendable. This is due to your consistent ability to select competent leaders to lead the organisation and capable followers to support it.”

He urged NASFAT’s leadership to create a forum where children can converge, interact and be taught Islamic tenets during holidays.

Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, celebrated NASFAT’s impact and urged renewed support for its future.

The deputy governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, represented by Alhaja Nafisat Arogundade, commended NASFAT for championing religious moderation and civic development.

Salako-Oyedele lauded the organisation’s educational efforts and pledged continued collaboration to support moral development among youth and women.

The deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Housing, Mr. AbdulHafis Gbolahan Toriola, acknowledged NASFAT’s strong role in fostering peaceful coexistence and urban progress and encouraged further cooperation with the state on faith-based community initiatives.

The event, with the theme ‘Faith, Social Justice and Economic Empowerment: Pathways to a Better World’, had in attendance representatives of other Islamic organisations and prominent figures like lawyer and activist, Dr. Muiz Banire, SAN; president of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Alhaji Kazeem Adeniji, SAN; the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla and former Amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at in Nigeria, Dr. Moshood Fashola.