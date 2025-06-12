NASFAT calls for youth inclusion in governance

A global Islamic society, Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih (NASFAT), has called for the inclusion of the country’s youth in the policy formulation, implementation as well as the decision-making organ of the government.

Amir, NASFAT Youth Wing, Tajudeen Olalekan Olasupo, made the call during a press conference on Wednesday in Lagos signaling the commencement of the 18th NASFAT Youth Conference tagged ‘Eko 2025’.

According to Olasupo, over 300 delegates from across Nigeria are billed to attend the youth conference which is scheduled to hold between June 15th and 18th, 2025 at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Topo, Badagry, Lagos.

Speaking on government policies and their impact on the youth, he said, “For every youth across the whole world, we clamor for inclusion in the formulation and implementation of government policies. The United Nations has stipulated a certain percentage of the youth and women to be part of any government.

The ability to move around. The world will be a better place for everyone to live in when the government includes the youth in governance. I see no reason why 40 percent of the entire government cannot be youth. 40 percent of any government formation must be youth. This will make the youth have more initiative. If you also look at the history of the prophets Allah sent to mankind, majority of them started when they were young.

So, it is when you include youth in governance and other activities that positive impacts can be made. This is part of what we need to learn from NASFAT. NASFAT has always been agitating for youth inclusion in all human endeavor. Our organization always thinks of the future. NASFAT thinks beyond now.

During the press conference, NASFAT president mentioned that there are a lot of things the government can learn from NASFAT in terms of structure and organization. As the youth wing of NASFAT, we are saying that the government should include the youth in the decision-making organ of the government.”

Speaking further on the aims and objectives of the conference themed, “Global citizenship through the lens of faith: connecting local actions to global outcomes”, the Amir said it is aimed at providing a platform for networking, spiritual elevation, and overall growth for young Muslims.

Olasupo said, “The 18th NASFAT Youth Conference will focus on various themes related to youth development, faith, social responsibility, and the overall growth for young Muslims. It aims to be a transformative experience for young Muslims, offering opportunities for growth, networking, and spiritual development.

NASFAT in the last 30 years has been preaching peaceful coexistence. At NASFAT, we don’t just focus on Muslims, we bring non-Muslims together. About two months ago, we did counselling and training for a selected Islamic organisation in Lagos.

It was a session fully funded by NASFAT on how to build a happy home grounded on Islamic principles. We are not stopping on our members alone, we are also bringing other groups along. If there is no peace in your home, definitely, it will rub off negatively on your next-door neighbor.

With over 5 million members across the country. We have been able to achieve a lot of partnerships with international organisations. We will be launching the history book of the society as part of activities to mark the 30th anniversary.”

Amirah, Youth Wing, Ummulikayr Adeleke described the conference as not just a conference but a faith-based gathering where hundreds of Muslim youths across the country and beyond discuss various issues rooted in Islamic values.

The Lagos deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Kadiri is expected to grace the event as the theme speaker.