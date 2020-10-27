NASFAT calls for peace, united Nigeria, sets up relief fund for victims

The Nasrul-lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has enjoined Nigerians to embrace justice, peace and dialogue for a united Nigeria in reaction to the recent spate of violent and tragic events across the country in the past few days.

The society expressed shock at the reported use of gunshots to disperse peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate and the wanton loss of lives and livelihood from incidents of arson, riots and looting by hoodlums in several states.

According to Mr Niyi Yusuf the President of NASFAT, “the society welcomes the directives for an immediate resolution of the crisis and justice to all affected persons from the mayhem in line with the laws and constitution of Nigeria.

“The society commends the governors for their speedy inauguration of a judicial panel of inquiry into alleged cases of police brutality at the state level. The society also commends all our youths who have conducted themselves peacefully.

In the same light, NASFAT called on the security agencies to always exercise restraint as they restore law and order across the country whilst appealing to all protesters and demonstrators to call off all related street protests and embrace the opportunity for dialogue and peace. The society condemned all acts of violence, arson and banditry by hoodlums.

Referencing the Hadith, the Chief Missioner of NASFAT, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, called for an immediate end of all forms of violence, banditry and arson for sustainable peace and security. According to him, too much blood has already been spilt.

Any life lost is a stain on our humanity. “The eyes are shedding tears and the heart is grieved, and we will not say except what pleases our Lord.”

The society expressed its condolences to families of victims and policemen who lost their lives in different cities in Nigeria whilst commiserating with those who lost their valuable properties.

To support affected members, the society announced the immediate establishment of a N10 million victims restitution relief fund to provide succour to those injured and whose businesses and properties may have been vandalised.

Additionally, the society plans to set up a fellowship program for traditional and social media journalists to recognise, promote and reward reportage that accentuates instances of humane, conscientious and gallant acts of the Nigerian police force that promote good community relations.

The society will observe special prayer for peace on Sunday during our weekly Asalatu program at all our locations and online.

NASFAT requests the government to accelerate genuine dialogue and consultation with civil society organisations, religious leaders, community elders and youth associations towards implementing the announced police reforms, reforming other institutions, job creation, poverty reduction, promotion of good governance and collaboration for a more just, united, peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Nigeria as was discussed at the Global Youth Summit that the society held on October 1, during the 60th independence anniversary of the nation.

In conclusion, the society prays the country never witnesses such tragedy again and calls on Nigerians to adopt dialogue, embrace peace and obey all lawful directives of the authorities, as enjoined by Allah in the Holy Qur’an:

“O you who have believed, obey Allah and obey the Messenger and those in authority among you. And if you disagree over anything, refer it to Allah and the Messenger, if you should believe in Allah and the Last Day. That is the best [way] and best in result”. Q4:59

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE