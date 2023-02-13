Olayinka Olukoya – Abeokuta

About 100 youths were trained in electrical installations and maintenance across Ogun State by the National Agency For Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

This was disclosed by the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, at the opening ceremony of NASENI skill acquisition training and youth empowerment on “Modern methods of electrical installation and maintenance”, held in Ilaro, Ogun State, on Monday.

The training, according to Haruna, who was represented by NASENI’s Director of Finance, Ibrahim Baba Dauda, the training would be done in all the states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Haruna explained that the initiative was part of the effort of Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s resolve to end the country’s reliance on foreign artisans.

“What we are doing today is what NASENI is doing to put a stop to it (foreign artisans incursion) by empowering even the existing skilled manpower in the modern way of doing things and upgrading their skills.

“That is exactly the directive of Mr President to NASENI, to ensure that we do all this around the whole country. We have done this in various states, we have done it Katsina state, Nasarawa state, Borno state, Cross River state and Oyo state, we are going around everywhere to make sure at least we start with 100 youths so that they too can train the trainers to train other people in this modern way of doing things.

“This training is, therefore, to familiarise the trainees not only on the current advances of new and emerging technologies in electrical installations, repairs and maintenance, but to also prepare, equip them and build adequate competencies to meet the challenges and opportunities of the development anticipated of the shape and nature of the next industrial revolution.





“Development in cutting edge technologies or frontier technologies are the innovations that are shaping the fourth industrial revolution. They are no doubt disrupting many things and introducing constant changes and standards. These technologies include Artificial Intelligence (AI); Robotics; the Internet of Things (IoT); Big Data; Block Chain; Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing); Autonomous Vehicles; Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Gene Editing; 5G Networks; and even Smart Grid and agitations for wireless electricity. Every aspect of human endeavour, Agriculture, Health, Industry, Transport, Hospitality etc all require Electricity albeit well-advanced electric energy.

“Therefore, Electrical installation, repairs and maintenance will no longer be metre conduit, piping trunking of cable channel and streaming overhead conductors only. It is beyond the provision of lighting points and socket outlets. Rather it is about automation remote sensing, remote control and wireless operation. The practitioners’ knowledge needs either regular updates to remain relevant and be able to get employment, remain employed or even create jobs for others,” he said.

In his remarks, the National Vice President of the Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria (LECAN), Yinka Akintomideurged the participants to make use of the knowledge and tools given to them by the organisers of the training.

“Some people call you roadside electricians, but you will prove them wrong with this training you are getting here today”, Akintomide said.

The senator representing Lagos West at the National Assembly and senatorial candidate for Ogun West in the forthcoming election, Sen. Solomon Adeola, represented by his chief of staff, Chief Kayode Odunaro, commended Buhari for his vision of creating gainful employment for 100 million Nigerians.

He also commended the agency for adding more impetus to his numerous facilitation of various skills acquisition training and empowerment that had over 10,000 beneficiaries across Lagos and Ogun State.

He, however, appealed to participants to see the training and the subsequent empowerment with necessary equipment as a rare opportunity to make a change not only in their lives but in the economy as they play a critical role in society in terms of providing and maintaining the infrastructure for the provision of energy.

The Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewa Land, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle appreciated, the federal government, through the agency and the Chairman Senate Committee on Finance, Adeola, for the golden opportunity given to the youths of Ogun State and implore the agency to extend this kind of opportunity to other professionals in engineering society.

The former Deputy governor of Ogun State, Alhaja Salimot Makanjuola-Badru, advised the beneficiaries not to sell the equipment that would be given to them.

