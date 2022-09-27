NASENI kicks off self-employment, job creation programme for youths in Oyo

No fewer than 100 youths from Oyo state are currently benefiting from the Federal Government’s nationwide empowerment programme and job creation for youths by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure(NASENI).

State-of-the-art plumbing equipment, tools and diagnostic kits worth several millions of naira were given to the youths.

The Executive Vice Chairman NASENI, Engr. Mohammed Sani Haruna while flagging off the training in Ibadan said that NASENI was carrying out President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive saying “the time had come to put an end to the habit of giving out technical jobs meant for Nigerians to foreigners or migrants from neighbouring countries” hence President Buhari’s approval of the on-going special training for plumbers operating in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Haruna explained, “President Buhari’s intention is the prosperity of the youths and job satisfaction so they could take their plumbing work seriously and move to the highest level of efficiency and professionalism in plumbing.”

The training programme targets inputting in the trainee’s modern skills acquisition and modern methods of plumbing and its applications. The youths selected are benefiting from the first phase of the programme targeted at those who are already in the profession of plumbing. The capacity building focuses on reskilling the plumbers to handle installations and maintenance of plumbing works with modern techniques, tools, diagnostics and equipment.

According to the study carried out which led to the presidential directive; it was observed in the Ibadan metropolis that delivery of plumbing works had become problematic because residents and house owners are experiencing poor jobs and finishing of plumbing works.

The training programme is targeted at addressing such challenges for professionals and also to make plumbing work become knowledge-based for youths and in tune with modern methods in plumbing and further upgrade their skills.

Speaking also at the event, the Chairman of the occasion and member representing Ibadan North Federal constituency who doubles as Chairman House of Representatives committee on Science Research Institutes, Honourable Musiliudeen Olaide Akinremi said the Ibadan citizens were grateful to President Buhari and NASENI for the intervention to upgrade the skills of plumbers in Ibadan and also giving new tools and technology for them to work with.

He said the youths and their empowerment had become the most critical socio-economic programme for the sustenance of any modern economy and also a glimpse at “the idea of what the future of the country will look like.”

“Empowering the youths, especially in a critical subsector like plumbing is critical to housing and general construction,” he said.

He also disclosed that the youth empowerment programme was central to his legislative agenda, adding that the Ibadan North Federal constituency zone was lucky for being the first beneficiary of the programme by the Federal Government in Southwest.

He charged the trainees to use the equipment and tools to help themselves to increase their efficiency in the course of carrying out their tasks on site.

The presidential mandate to NASENI in the ongoing exercise is to move around the 36 states of the country to empower 100 youths in each location in such areas and skills where it is observed that critical vocational skill lacks efficiency and therefore need upgrades, new skills acquisition, tools and equipment to advance such identified vocation.

The list of new tools and equipment handed over to the plumbers include PPR machine, drilling machine, pressure testing machine, plum, plunger, mechanical tools box, sets of spanners, pipe wrench, punch, sets of chisel, ratchet socket, spanner box and gas piler.





Other safety kits given to the trainees include safety shoes, eye goggles, and mechanical hand gloves amongst others.

