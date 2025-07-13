NASBOI KICKS drops ‘FRIDAY NIGHT’, excites fans with new tune

Nasboi is back with the ultimate Friday feeling. Born Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji in Port Harcourt, Nasboi grew up vibing to 2Face Idibia and Davido, two giants who unknowingly helped shape the artist he’d become.

After studying Mechanical Engineering and cutting his teeth in comedy, Nasboi made the bold move into music full-time. And ever since his breakout single “Umbrella” featuring Wande Coal lit up the airwaves, Nigeria has been watching him rise.

After the success of his debut EP In Nasboi I Trust (I.N.I.T), the multi-talented artist hit the road for a Nationwide tour with one mission: to get a Davido verse. And now, as the tour winds down, Nasboi raises a glass to the good life with his brand-new single, “Friday Night”.

This track is pure weekend magic, a bouncy Afrobeat-meets-street-pop anthem that hits like a clock-out bell at 5 PM on Friday. From the first beat, it’s clear this one’s for the people who work hard and party harder. “No one fit stop this my gbedu / Even NEPA no fit off my light” That’s Nigerian confidence in its truest form, even the lights can go out, but the vibe? Unshakable.

With cheeky lines like “Monday night for Obi’s house / Friday night for baby’s house” and “I want be a baller like Osimhen”, Nasboi channels humour, heat, and heart into one irresistible bop.