NASA’s Artemis II crew set for historic 2026 moon mission, to explore uncharted Lunar regions

The commander of NASA’s next crewed mission to the Moon, Reid Wiseman, has revealed that he and his team are preparing to witness sights no human has ever seen.

Speaking at a news conference, Wiseman explained that their spacecraft is expected to fly over vast portions of the lunar surface that were never mapped during the Apollo missions.

NASA announced on Tuesday that it is targeting February 2026 for the launch of Artemis II, the first crewed Moon mission in over 50 years.

Mission specialist Christina Koch highlighted the unique role astronauts will play in advancing lunar research, noting that human eyes remain among the most powerful tools in space exploration.

“Believe it or not, human eyes are one of the best scientific instruments that we have,” she said. “Our geologists are beyond excited for our eyes to look at the Moon, and we’ve been training to turn those observations into answers for some of humanity’s biggest questions including ‘Are we alone?’ This mission is a step toward eventually exploring Mars.”

The Artemis programme aims not only to land astronauts on the lunar surface but also to establish a sustainable human presence.

Commander Wiseman also revealed the name chosen for the crew’s spacecraft: Integrity.

“Peace and hope for all humankind, that is what we really want,” he said. “We are bringing together the world, and when you squeeze it all down, it will create magic. So we’re going to fly around the Moon in the spacecraft Integrity.”

All four astronauts said they drew inspiration from the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s as they prepare to embark on this new chapter of space exploration.

